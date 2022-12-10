Lament and Hope Memorial Ride Honors Those Lost to Gun Violence in Birmingham

The city of Birmingham has revised its plans for the former Carraway Hospital complex to give developers more up-front money for demolition. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Birmingham City Council, councilors approved revision of a 2-year-old funding agreement with Corporate Realty (doing business as Northside Redevelopment LLC), which is redeveloping the former Carraway Hospital site into a mixed-use development, Star at Uptown, which is to include residential, retail, office and dining spaces, as well as a 9,000-seat amphitheater.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO