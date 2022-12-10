Lament and Hope Memorial Ride Honors Those Lost to Gun Violence in Birmingham

Read full article on original website
Birmingham to Give $850K to 8 Nonprofits
Eight Birmingham nonprofits will receive $850,000 in funding from the city’s Building Opportunities for Lasting Development grant program. Before Mayor Randall Woodfin instituted the BOLD initiative in 2018, Birmingham’s contributions to nonprofits were included as line items in the city’s operating budget. Now, the city’s Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity distributes $1 million in nonprofit funding via an application process.
Old Carraway Complex to be Demolished All at Once Under New Deal With City
The city of Birmingham has revised its plans for the former Carraway Hospital complex to give developers more up-front money for demolition. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Birmingham City Council, councilors approved revision of a 2-year-old funding agreement with Corporate Realty (doing business as Northside Redevelopment LLC), which is redeveloping the former Carraway Hospital site into a mixed-use development, Star at Uptown, which is to include residential, retail, office and dining spaces, as well as a 9,000-seat amphitheater.
Landfill Fire Annoying Residents More Than 20 Miles Away ‘Contained,’ Evacuated Residents Allowed to Return
Residents of five homes in Moody that had been evacuated were given the “all clear” to return home as the Moody Fire Department determined that a landfill fire that has been burning largely underground has been contained. The fire is burning at Blackjack Road from Carrington Lake Parkway...
BWWB Collection Issues Raised During JeffCo Commission Discussion on Sewer Billing
A proposed extension of Jefferson County’s sewer billing relationship with Birmingham Water Works broached a discussion about why customer costs are rising. County Attorney Theo Lawson told the Jefferson County Commission during Tuesday’s committee meeting that he has been negotiating with the utility company over BWW billing customers both for water and Jefferson County sewer service. Lawson said the current contract expires in December and must be extended six months while those discussions continue.
Alabama Coal Miners Begin Their 20th Month on Strike
Hundreds of coal miners in Brookwood reached a milestone Thursday: They’ve spent 20 months on strike. That’s well past the six-week average for strikes, according to Bloomberg Law. The miners believe it’s the longest strike in Alabama’s history. They have continued demanding their employer, Warrior Met...
Cameras, iPads Part of Plan to Improve Garbage Collection
Birmingham is optimizing its trash pick-up service. The City Council voted Tuesday to approve a three-year contract with Routeware, a software company that will collect and analyze data to determine ways the city’s garbage collection can be more efficient. “Each day when we have drivers and supervisors leave (work),...
Birmingham City Council Approves Violence-Reduction Effort for City High Schools
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved a three-year partnership for conflict resolution programs in city high schools. Birmingham-based nonprofit the Penny Foundation will implement and administer the Common Ground initiative, a program using the Habilitation, Empowerment and Accountability Therapy (H.E.A.T.) curriculum, which is “designed for people of color and/or others facing socioeconomic issues which applies a holistic, culturally relevant, responsive, strength-based model that emphasizes a positive and engaging approach to handling anger management and conflict resolution.” The program involves community mentors, called “coaches,” meeting with groups of at-risk students twice a week.
The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute Celebrates 30 Years
From Martin Luther King Junior’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail” to the Children’s Crusade, Birmingham’s civil rights history is rich. Thirty years ago, the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute opened to continue the movement’s legacy. In attendance were civil rights icons like Revs. Jesse Jackson, Fred Shuttlesworth and King’s wife, Coretta Scott King.
School Grades in Jefferson County Run the Gamut
If all the schools in Jefferson County were graded together, they would have a solid B average. But of course, children don’t attend an amalgamation of schools. The spread of grades that schools in Jefferson County scored on the Alabama Department of Education State Report Card ranges from the top to the bottom.
Alabama’s Hunting 101 Workshops Target Newcomers — and Conservation Dollars
Standing in a wooded area near Montevallo, Mary Phillips watched wildlife biologist Luke McCray kneel down and rub his shoulder against a tree, showing how a deer would rub its antlers and forehead to leave behind its scent. “This is what you would call a scrape,” McCray explained. “When a...
New Bike- and Scooter-Sharing Service OK’d for Birmingham
A new micromobility service has been approved to operate in Birmingham, despite open doubt from city councilors that such businesses are worth the trouble. The San Francisco-based Neutron Holdings, doing business under the name Lime, isn’t the first bike- and scooter-sharing business to set up shop in the Magic City. VEO Ride and Bolt Mobility were approved to operate in November 2020. VEO’s still operational, but Bolt Mobility suddenly shuttered in June.
Scales Loses Two Titles as JeffCo Commission Reorganizes
The organizational meeting that followed the swearing in ceremonies for the Jefferson County Commission didn’t include a seating chart. But Lashunda Scales didn’t need one as she swapped seats with Joe Knight after the commission established its leadership, with Knight succeeding Scales as president pro tempore. That was...
