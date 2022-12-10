Read full article on original website
Today’s Al Roker breaks down in tears as weatherman’s co-hosts surprise him at home in emotional new video
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has broken down in tears as his co-hosts surprise him at his house. He has been at home recovering from a hospital stay to treat blood clots in his legs and lungs. On Wednesday's show, the Today hosts sat around the couch and talked about...
TMZ.com
Diddy's Mystery Baby Mama Revealed as 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Specialist
Diddy shocked the world when he revealed he had recently welcomed a new baby girl into the world ... and now we've learned more about the baby's mother. According to the baby's birth certificate, Love Sean Combs was born October 15 in Newport Beach, CA. Diddy is listed as the father and 28-year-old Dana Tran is the mother. Dana goes by Dana Tee on most of her socials ... though it appears her Instagram was recently deleted.
TMZ.com
The Kardashians-Jenners Throw Christmas Party for All Their Businesses
'Tis the season, and the Kardashians threw a lavish workplace Christmas party to toast a year of success, just like your office does. Well, maybe a little more lavish than yours. The celebration went down Tuesday night at the fam's longtime go-to restaurant, Casa Vega ... and Kylie Jenner made...
TMZ.com
Drake Gets Necklace with 42 Engagement Ring Diamonds for Times He Wanted To Propose
Drake isn't afraid to fall in love, and now he's got an insanely flashy piece of jewelry to prove it -- a necklace with 42 engagement ring diamonds -- for all the times he's wanted to propose. Celebrity Jeweler Alex Moss tells TMZ ... Champagne Papi's new piece is called...
TMZ.com
Celeb Surgeons Say Clients Asking to Look Like Lensa App AI Portraits
Lensa AI's new "Magic Avatar" feature is all the rage online ... and also in plastic surgery offices, where some patients are willing to pay for those images to become them in real life!!!. Dr. Terry Dubrow, who cohosts "Botched," tells TMZ … 2 people have already approached him asking...
Help, I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At All These Absolutely Perfect Texts People Sent This Year
My goodness, these are so good.
TMZ.com
DJ Akademiks Threatens to 'Beat Brakes' Off 'Grown-ish' Star Luka Sabbat
DJ Akademiks and Yung Miami are having an intense war of words over Diddy's surprise baby -- but that's led to Ak threatening a physical showdown with Luka Sabbat ... after the "grown-ish" actor inserted himself into the beef!!!. On Tuesday, Luka tweeted a question, wondering why Ak never went...
TMZ.com
Lil Wayne Gets 1st Diamond Certification With 'Lollipop'
Lil Wayne's signature hit "Lollipop" is now certified DIAMOND by the Recording Industry Association of America ... adding yet another sparkling notch in the Young Money CEO's storied career!!!. After the RIAA announcement Wednesday morning, an appreciative Lil Wayne sent out a video thanking all the 10 million fans who...
TMZ.com
Desiigner Slams Future Soundalike Claims With 'Pinocchio' TikTok
Desiigner appears to have reconsidered his decision to quit rap following Takeoff's murder ... and is using his new song to once again distance himself from the Future comparisons that have plagued him since his career began. Over the weekend, Desiigner released the song "Bigger and Bigger" ... an Auto-Tuned...
TMZ.com
E-40 Introduces Chicken & Waffles Ice Cream Flavor
E-40's Goon with the Spoon ice cream brand just got a bit more flavorful ... thanks to the debut of the Bay Area legend's new chicken and waffles flavor!!!. The Mount Westmore member unveiled the interesting new dessert Monday ... marking the inaugural rollout for his soul food division. The...
