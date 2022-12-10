After the first back-to-back monthly gains since 2021, Wall Street is again caught in a nasty web of trading triggered by the Federal Reserve’s uncertain rate outlook. Investors fretted over the Fed’s rate hikes and further talk of a looming recession after the solid economic data. However, strong historical performance and a Santa Claus rally could unleash a rise in the stocks at December-end, which has proved to be a strong month for the stock market over the past 70 years. A Santa Claus rally refers to the increase in stock prices in the final week of the calendar year (i.e. between Christmas and New Year’s Day) that extends into the first two days of the New Year.

