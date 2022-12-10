ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where are they now: What happened to the Sunderland team who last played West Brom?

By Michael Graham
 4 days ago

Spoiler: Is is just as depressing as you might imagine...

It may not feel like it, but it has actually been a fairly long time since Sunderland last played West Brom.

The game was January 21, 2017, when both clubs were in the Premier League. Even if that's not that long ago in years, it feels like a different world completely.

The game finished in a 2-0 win for West Brom at the Hawthorns, and it was generally about as depressing as it sounds.

The defeat was not a surprise, of course. West Brom were riding high at the time in the top half of the Premier League while Sunderland were rooted to the bottom.

An all-too familiar collapse from David Moyes' team in six first half minutes ended any actual contest, and it was actually the club's 900th away defeat in the top flight. A lovely day all-round then...

Anyway, who played for Sunderland that day and what became of them? Click through the gallery to find out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UcTBe_0jdyezrK00

The incredibly likable Vito Mannone has had a nomadic career since leaving Sunderland. He was close to re-joining the Wearside club in the summer of 2021 but the club went for Thorben Hoffmann instead. He currently plays for Lorient with France, although he has made just two appearances for them this season.

