NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
FOX Sports
Ovechkin at 800 now chasing Howe for 2nd on NHL goals list
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin becoming just the third NHL player with 800 goals has put him on the verge taking his next big step in hockey history. Ovechkin is just two goals from passing Gordie Howe for second on the career list. “Mr. Hockey” is the only player between Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 that long seemed unapproachable. The longtime Washington Capitals captain remains very much on track to challenge the "Great One.”
Penguins put D Petry on IR; F Zucker ‘week to week’
PITTSBURGH — The surging Pittsburgh Penguins will have to try to keep their hot streak going without defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Jason Zucker. The Penguins have placed Petry on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday the team expects Petry to be out for an extended period.
FOX Sports
Doncic and Mitchell clash in Dallas-Cleveland matchup
Cleveland Cavaliers (17-11, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (14-13, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell meet when Dallas hosts Cleveland. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Mitchell ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.0 points per game.
FOX Sports
Jayson Tatum, Celtics outlast LeBron & Lakers to secure OT win 122-118 | UNDISPUTED
The Los Angeles Lakers came back from as much as 20 points down against the Boston Celtics to lead by 13 with four minutes remaining. The Celtics forced overtime then went on to win 122-118. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe decide who is to blame for Lakers loss.
FOX Sports
Jayson Tatum's clutch gene leads Celtics to 122-118 OT win vs. Lakers | THE HERD
The Los Angeles Lakers overcame a 20-point deficit but then blow a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter to lose to rival Boston Celtics 122-118 in OT. Jayson Tatum finished with 44 points, nine rebounds and six assists. However, despite a big win after back-to-back losses, the purple and gold did paint on the Celtics weakness: size in the paint. Colin Cowherd reacts to the big game, including what this shows about the Celtics as Finals contenders this season.
FOX Sports
Giants get creative; Rangers gamble on pitching; Guardians diversify lineup
Let’s begin a new regular feature wherein we will more closely examine a few recent events within Major League Baseball. This week, we’ll look at the Texas Rangers’ brand-new starting rotation, the San Francisco Giants’ adherence to a contract type in adding pitching depth,and the Cleveland Guardians finally departing from their norms in procuring offensive improvements.
FOX Sports
Sean Murphy trade fallout: Braves get cornerstone catcher, while A's continue rebuilding
After weeks of eye-popping free agent signings, the trade market finally produced its first blockbuster of the winter with the Oakland A's sending Sean Murphy, one of the best catchers in the sport, to the Atlanta Braves as part of a three-team deal that also involved the Milwaukee Brewers. That...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Bengals, 49ers join top 5 as Dolphins fall
It really feels like there's going to be some wildcard madness in 2022. Let's be honest: the top tier of the NFL is feeling a bit predictable as we move inside of a month until the playoffs. The true contenders are who they are, and we can comfortably write 9-10 names into the tournament right now.
FOX Sports
Ex-Arizona coach Sean Miller not sanctioned in NCAA case
Former Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller escaped sanctions on Wednesday when a report from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process largely accepted the program’s self-imposed penalties stemming from an NCAA rules violations case that dates back to 2017. Arizona’s athletics program was put on three years of probation through 2025....
FOX Sports
Lions hot against the spread; Sportsbooks win thanks to Jets late field goal
There was only one notable game on the college football odds board over the weekend, the annual Army-Navy showdown. But even with just one game, there was noteworthy betting news. We will have more on that game in a bit. The NFL Week 14 odds market provided plenty of moments,...
FOX Sports
Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham to have season-ending surgery
Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly.
FOX Sports
2022-23 College football bowl predictions, odds for every postseason game
Bowl season is upon us! When it comes to the College Football Playoff (CFP), I'm predicting the No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will play the No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the national title game. As for the rest of the postseason fun?. I looked at every single bowl game from...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 15: Why you should ride with the Cowboys, more best bets
With Week 15 of the NFL looming, many contenders are facing serious questions heading into the final stretch of the season. Can the Dallas Cowboys erase recent history and make their first deep playoff run this century? After a lackluster win against the Texans, soundly defeating a resilient Jaguars squad would calm some of the Dallas faithful.
FOX Sports
NBA Stock Watch: Joel Embiid is asserting his dominance
Another week, another NBA Stock Watch. Here are the players and teams around the league that are trending upward, and … the opposite direction. As the clock expired in a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns, Zion Williamson couldn't help himself. He was wide open....
FOX Sports
NFL Week 14 highlights: Patriots defeat Cardinals; Kyler Murray injured
Week 14 of the NFL season came to a close with Mac Jones and the New England Patriots taking down the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, 27-13. With the victory, Jones and the Patriots improve to 7-6 on the season. The Cardinals fell to 4-9, while also losing star quarterback Kyler Murray in the process. The Pro Bowl QB exited on the opening drive of the game with an apparent knee injury.
FOX Sports
College football coaching carousel: Purdue hires Ryan Walters
College football’s coaching carousel continues to spin, and with the first transfer portal window officially open and early signing period quickly approaching, athletic directors across the country are looking to put their respective programs in the best position possible heading into the offseason. Colorado made a massive splash this...
