Read full article on original website
Related
Ozarks First.com
12 Days of Buy Missouri: GOPO Gourmet Popcorn
We’re kicking off the holiday season right with The 12 Days of Buy Missouri giveaway! Now through December 13th we are highlighting 12 Missouri businesses and one lucky viewer will win a huge prize from buy Missouri… A gift basket with a product from every business we highlight. To register to win head over to the contests page. We will announce the winner on December 14th.
Ozarks First.com
12 Days of Buy Missouri: Ellbee’s Gourmet Garlic
We’re kicking off the holiday season right with The 12 Days of Buy Missouri giveaway! Now through December 13th we are highlighting 12 Missouri businesses and one lucky viewer will win a huge prize from buy Missouri… A gift basket with a product from every business we highlight. To register to win head over to the contests page. We will announce the winner on December 14th.
Ozarks First.com
Arizona driver cited for carpooling with inflatable Grinch
PHOENIX (AP) — The Grinch came early for an Arizona driver who tried to pass off an inflatable figure of the Dr. Seuss character as a passenger. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a state trooper last week noticed a car in a high-occupancy vehicle lane on Interstate 10 in Phoenix with a “Seusspicious-looking” green passenger.
Ozarks First.com
Historic US treasurer’s memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat’s signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
Ozarks First.com
Monday, December 12 AM Weather – Cloudy & calm before rain moves in
We are kicking off the work week with ANOTHER cloudy, damp and dreary day. I’m definitely getting tired of this pattern. The good news is we will be snapped out of it by the middle of the week, but it will turn much colder. There could be areas of...
Comments / 0