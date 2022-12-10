ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice and snow warnings issued as temperatures set to stay as low as minus 10C

By Ben Mitchell
 4 days ago

Large areas of the country have been warned to expect severe conditions during the weekend, with snow forecast for Scotland and the south-east of England .

Temperatures are set to stay low, hitting minus 10C (14F) in isolated areas on Saturday and Sunday.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for much of Scotland until 12pm on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Met Office extended ice warnings in Northern Ireland , Wales and south-western England to cover snow until 12pm on Sunday.

On Sunday, a snow and ice warning kicks in at 9am for most of London and some of south-eastern England until 9am on Monday, with a 30% chance of up to 5cm of snow.

The Met Office said the conditions could lead to travel disruption, especially on Monday morning, and a small chance of some rural communities becoming cut off along with a possibility of power cuts and mobile phone coverage being affected.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) sent out a level three cold weather alert covering England until Friday having extended the alert from Monday.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: “It is staying cold with daytime temperatures remaining only a few degrees above freezing in many places over the coming days and overnight temperatures dropping to minus 10C or lower in isolated spots.

“Although below average, these temperatures are not that unusual for this time of year.

“There is still a risk we could see some freezing fog in places particularly southern England, especially for Sunday and Monday mornings.

“There is also a small risk of a band of sleet or snow moving into the far South East on Sunday. If this happens it could potentially bring some disruption, especially to rush hour on Monday. A warning has been issued.”

The UKHSA is advising people to look out for friends and family who are vulnerable in the cold and to ensure they have access to warm food and drinks, adding that people should maintain indoor temperatures of at least 18C (64.4F).

Dr Agostinho Sousa, consultant in public health medicine at UKHSA, said: “Cold weather can have serious consequences for health and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you should heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you.

“In rooms you mostly use such as the living room or bedroom, try to heat them to at least 18C if you can. Keep your bedroom windows closed at night. Wearing several layers of clothing will keep you warmer than one thicker layer.”

Darren Clark, severe weather resilience manager at National Highways, said gritters would be out to keep motorways and major A-roads open.

He said: “National Highways is committed to treating every road which needs to be treated – whenever it is needed.”

The RAC has reported it has been “exceptionally busy” in recent days receiving a quarter more breakdowns than is normal for this time of year.

Also, more than 3,200 warm banks, run by local authorities and charities to provide heating to those who cannot afford to heat their homes, are currently open across the UK, according to the Warm Welcome Campaign.

It said many of them are a third or even half full and offer a variety of services, from hot tea to a place to work.

Charity Save the Children said 194 of 355 councils in England and Wales were directly involved in or supporting local groups to open warm spaces this winter.

Becca Lyon, head of child poverty at Save the Children UK, said: “ Families should not be in a position where they are agonising over whether to put the heating on in sub-zero temperatures.

“Parents have told us they will risk going into debt to keep their children warm.”

Councillor Richard Wenham, vice-chairman of the Local Government Association’s Resources Board, said: “Warm hubs and other similar schemes are among the many actions councils are taking to support people in the greatest need this winter, but these emergency schemes should not become the norm and are not a sustainable solution to bridge the gap between income and the current cost of living.”

It comes as people on the lowest incomes in hundreds of affected postcode districts in England and Wales are set to receive a £25 cold weather payment.

The Government payments have been triggered for eligible households in areas where the average temperature has been recorded as, or is forecast to be, 0C or below over seven consecutive days.

Related
The Independent

Weather alerts in place as snow and ice bring disruption

Motorists are being warned to drive carefully as icy Arctic air sweeps Scotland – bringing treacherous conditions with it.A yellow weather alert for snow and ice is in force across northern Scotland and has been extended until 12pm on Sunday.The Met Office also issued a yellow warning for ice across southern Scotland which was in force until noon on Friday.Snow was disrupting travel on Friday morning, with snow gates closed on the A939 at Cock Bridge snow gate and the B974 at Cairn O’Mount in Aberdeenshire, Traffic Scotland said.🌨️ Friday afternoon will see further wintry showers push into northern Scotland🌦️...
The Independent

Shetland to face fourth day without power amid more snow

Thousands of people in Shetland are facing a fourth day without power as engineers battle to restore supplies amid the threat of further snowfall and freezing temperatures.An extra 125 engineers were drafted in to help reconnect more than 2,800 homes which were left without power when heavy snow fell on cables earlier this week.Icy conditions are forecast to continue over the next 24 hours, with frequent rain, sleet, hail and snow showers.The Met Office has extended a yellow warning for snow and ice covering northern Scotland and north-east England until 11.59pm on Thursday.Shetland Island Council has urged anyone needing support...
The Independent

Drivers urged to be careful as icy conditions forecast for Monday rush-hour

Travel disruption is expected during Monday’s morning rush-hour as yellow warnings of ice, fog and snow are in place for much of the UK.The Met Office issued the alerts as temperatures are expected to stay well below freezing overnight and combine with wintry showers to create icy conditions.The yellow warnings are in place from Sunday until Monday morning for northern and south-western Scotland, Northern Ireland, north-eastern England, the Midlands and South West as well as London and the South East.⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED⚠️Snow and ice in parts of SE EnglandSunday 1800 – Monday 0900Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/3yr5z4GhNn—...
BBC

Weather: Below zero temperatures expected on Sunday

Temperatures are expected to drop below zero and down to -4/-5C inland across Northern Ireland on Sunday night. The Met Office has cancelled a weather warning and coastal areas should not be quite as cold. Meanwhile, a Status Orange warning, the second highest level of warning, has been issued across...
CNN

Heavy snow and severe storm threat hit Central US

16 states are under winter weather alerts, as major strom heads to the Central US, bringing heavy snow to the north and severe storms to the South. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has the forecast.
CNN

Feet of snow for the West this weekend

Two storm systems will bring snow to the western US, while the eastern half will see scattered showers. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
The Independent

School closures and late openings due to snow – see full list in your area

Snow and ice has been causing chaos across the UK, with commuters facing delays and road closures. Some schools shut their doors on Monday as parents and staff struggled to make the journey in the winter conditions or heating systems stopped working. Others decided to start later in the day after assessing safety conditions in the morning. The disruption looks set to continue on Tuesday, with schools already saying they plan to close as the cold snap continues. The Met Office has warned the wintry conditions will likely continue throughout the week, with a continuing risk of sleet and...
The Independent

Winter storms - Deadly Louisiana tornadoes damage hospital, trap people as blizzard heads across Plains

A destructive storm ripping across the US spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in northern Louisiana threatened the South with more severe weather on Wednesday. Dozens have been injured in the state.Further tornado warnings were issued this morning for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, where mobile homes at a park in Sharkey County were reduced to piles of shredded debris. A tornado watch was put into effect in parts of Alabama.To the north, the huge storm system delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and was expected to push more snow and ice into Appalachia and New England as the week progresses.It began by dumping heavy snow in the Sierra Nevadas at the start of the week before dumping as much as two feet of snow in South Dakota and Nebraska, where strong winds made it impossible to see outside.Winter storm warnings, winter storm watches and winter weather advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service for an area extending to the upper Midwest, northern Great Lakes, and parts of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS News

Coast-to-coast winter storm threatens U.S.

Parts of Northern California were buried under six feet of snow over the weekend, closing major roads and causing power outages. The Midwest is bracing for a blizzard as the storm moves east. Carter Evans has the latest.
BBC

Housing crisis: Homeless charities warn of perfect storm

"I'm literally one of the lucky ones, some people don't make it." Sitting in his new flat on the outskirts of Swansea, Steven Burke finally feels settled after 20 years drifting in and out of homelessness. But, across Wales, many thousands are still waiting for suitable accommodation. Homelessness charities have...
The Independent

Shetland hailed for ‘resilience’ as thousands without power still

Shetland has been hailed as a “resilient community” after heavy snow left thousands without power amid freezing temperatures.Some 2,800 homes were left without power when snow and ice brought down electricity lines earlier this week, prompting the Scottish Government to declare a major incident.Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is still working to reconnect power but warned that some may be in the dark until the end of the week.Extra crews of engineers arrived by ferry on Shetland earlier on Wednesday to help, with 125 now working on the problem.Scotland’s Justice Secretary Keith Brown – who is also the minister...
wtaj.com

A bright Tuesday but wintry weather looms later in the week

A bubble of high-pressure building in from the north will give us plenty of sunshine on Tuesday. Despite the sunshine, it will be seasonably chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40. Sunshine will fade behind increasing cloudiness on Wednesday. Highs again will be in the 30s to near 40.
The Independent

Weather - latest: Snow prompts school closures, cancelled trains and motorway traffic

Snowy and icy weather across the UK has caused major disruption on major roads and rail networks, with many services cancelled, delayed or revised. Severe weather has affected services across the Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink networks.Passengers have been advised to only if absolutely essential as delays are expected until the end of the day.The disruptions come the day before thousands of workers are set to take part in two 48-hour rail strikes this week. As commuters faced travel chaos earlier this morning due to ice, fog and snow, the RAC reported they were "exceptionally busy" dealing...
BBC

South East snow: Widespread travel disruption across region

Heavy snowfall has caused widespread disruption across the South East, leading to cancelled flights, suspended train services and difficult conditions on the roads. Sussex Police said it was dealing with a number of drivers stranded on the A21 and surrounding roads. Officers urged people to stay calm and remain in...
The Independent

Geminid meteor shower 2022 – live: Biggest ‘shooting stars’ event of the year peaks tonight

The Geminid meteor shower is peaking on Wednesday night, with bright dazzling ‘shooting stars’ streaking across the sky.The celestial event happens every December, though 2022 brings excellent viewing conditions across most of the UK.It is unusual in that it is caused by the debris left behind by an asteroid. When the Earth moves through that trail of debris, the pieces smash into our atmosphere and light up as they do, appearing as streaking stars across the sky.Usually, as many as 150 meteors per hour can be seen in the show, which makes it among the best of the year for actually spotting a meteor.This year, the brightness of the Moon will have a slightly diminishing effect, with Nasa predicting between 30-40 meteors per hour.Forecasts from the UK Met Office suggest ideal weather conditions on Wednesday night, with clear skies across most parts of the UK.
The Independent

The Independent

