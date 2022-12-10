Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Related
Noozhawk
Police Search for 2 Shooting Suspects on Santa Barbara’s Westside
Santa Barbara Police officers swarmed into the Westside neighborhood Monday afternoon after receiving multiple reports of gunshots. The incident was reported at about 3:15 p.m. in the area of Bohnett Park on the 1200 block of San Pascual Street, Sgt. Bryan Kerr told Noozhawk. Upon arrival, two juvenile males were...
Noozhawk
Goleta Man Charged with Manslaughter for Crash that Killed 2 Lompoc Women
A pair of vehicular manslaughter charges have been filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court against a Goleta man for allegedly causing a crash that killed two Lompoc women in October, days after he pleaded guilty in a different case. Kyle Nelson, 22, has been charged with two counts of...
Noozhawk
‘Unsubstantiated’ Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation of Santa Barbara Middle School
Santa Barbara Middle School was evacuated Tuesday morning after authorities received a phone call warning that there was a bomb on the campus, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. Following its own safety protocol, the Middle School took all its students and staff away from the campus at 1321...
Noozhawk
2435 Castillo St, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105
First time offered in 45 years! Circa 1930 California Craftsman home on a large corner lot, with a detached 2 car garage and one bedroom, one bathroom apartment above the garage. Just 1 block to Cottage Hospital, close to Oak Park and shopping. Main house offers a living room with fireplace, separate dining room with the original built-in buffet & china cabinet. Original kitchen sink and cabinets. 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a separate laundry room. The detached apartment is currently rented and has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen and living room. 2 car garage with alley access. O-M Zoning. Occupied, shown by appointment only to buyers with proof of funds or pre-approval from a local lender. Mixed zoning offers many possibilities. 2 water meters, 2 gas meters and 2 electric meters.
Noozhawk
$80 Million Approved for Pedestrian, Bicycle, Safe Routes to School Projects
The California Transportation Commission approved $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in the cities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, in Santa Barbara County, and Caltrans District 5 at its Dec. 7 meeting in Riverside. A historic number of critical active transportation projects were funded locally...
Noozhawk
Story Catcher Mailbox Project Returns to State Street
In the wake of the Thomas Fire and subsequent Montecito debris flows, artist Danielle Siano created the Story Catcher Mailbox Project — a 7-foot-6-inch-tall steel mailbox weighing close to 1,000 pounds. Since it was created in 2018, it has been installed as a temporary public art piece in downtown...
Noozhawk
Bicyclist Injured After Tumbling Over Cliffs in Carpinteria
A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after tumbling over the oceanside cliffs in Carpinteria, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. The 60-year-old man was discovered lying at the base of the cliff by a woman who was walking on the beach, said fire Battalion Chief Robert Kovach.
Noozhawk
Goleta Planning Commission Recommends Adoption of Revised Housing Element
The Goleta Planning Commission voted Monday evening to recommend that the City Council adopt a revised 2023-31 Housing Element update, after the first draft was sent back to the city following review by the California Department of Housing and Community Development. The Housing Element, part of each city’s General Plan,...
Noozhawk
Cottage Health’s Newest Urgent Care Serving Montecito
Cottage Urgent Care is now open at 1298 Coast Village Road in Montecito, with the goal of providing complete care within 45 minutes. Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern, and the new Urgent Care Center provides the community with convenient access from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Noozhawk
Latest Soaking Pushes Santa Barbara County Rainfall Well Above Normal
The weather system that soaked Santa Barbara County over the past few days has pushed rainfall totals well above average for all areas. Early season storms have raised the hope that the county might find relief from the drought that has gripped most of California the past two years. As...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Wildcat’s Bob Stout Explains State Street’s Outdoor Dining Drama
Bob Stout is pushing for outdoor dining to remain, and encourages city leaders to stay the course and find a way to make downtown open and vibrant for everyone. The city rushed to close nine blocks of State Street shortly after the start of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, and Stout, the owner of the Wildcat Lounge, said it was the right move.
Noozhawk
Boat Parade of Lights Dazzles Santa Barbara
Featuring a fleet of brightly lit vessels of all shapes and sizes, the Santa Barbara Harbor Parade of Lights capped a day of holiday beachside activities Sunday evening. There was festive Christmas music at the Santa Barbara Harbor and a tree-lighting on the waterfront. At dusk, about 30 decorated and...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara’s Hotels, Tourism ‘Coming Out on Top’ After Pandemic
Santa Barbara is back on top. Visit Santa Barbara, the nonprofit organization responsible for marketing the city as a world-class destination, painted a glowing picture of Santa Barbara to the City Council on Tuesday. “2022 has been very memorable,” said Kathy Janega-Dykes, president and CEO of Visit Santa Barbara. “We...
Noozhawk
2022 Veterans Stand Down Reaches Some 400 Military Vets
During the 10th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down, almost 400 veterans received access to vital services, including clothing, housing assistance, legal aid, mental health counseling, and medical care. Veterans had access to almost 100 different services at the one-day event on Oct. 15 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Noozhawk
Mistakes Haunt Santa Barbara Boys Soccer in Loss to Ventura; SB Girls Fall
The Santa Barbara High boys soccer team dropped a 3-1 decision to Ventura in a Channel League match on Tuesday. “We made three mistakes at the back and Ventura capitalized on all three,” said coach Ricardo Alcaraz. “Those were the only clear opportunities Ventura had.”. Jesus Miranda scored...
Noozhawk
County Hires New Public Health Director, Agricultural Commissioner
Santa Barbara County hired a new public health director and agricultural commissioner on Tuesday, and both men will start their jobs in January. The county Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Mouhanad Hammami to lead its Public Health Department, and Jose Chang as agricultural commissioner/director of weights & measures.
Noozhawk
Righetti High’s Jadyn Voss to Perform With State Honor Choir
Righetti High School’s Jadyn Voss is the only singer from Santa Barbara County who has been accepted into the High School Coastal Honor Choir and California All-State Honor Choir. Voss, who is in 11th grade, will join other vocalists for a performance at the California Music Educators Conference in...
Noozhawk
Richard Louis Peterson of Santa Barbara, 1930-2022
Richard “Dick” Louis Peterson passed away on Nov. 23, 2022 in Santa Barbara. He was born on April 25, 1930 in Galesburg, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Judith Peterson, his sister Marilyn Hawkinson, and his wife of 40 years, Luanne. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Geri.
Noozhawk
Reese Danhauer’s 7 Goals Lead San Marcos Girls Water Polo over Oxnard, 15-5
San Marcos defeated Oxnard 15-5 on Tuesday afternoon. The royals came out to a commanding 4-1 first quarter lead and never looked back. The Royals were led on defense by Junior Serenity Stansfield with 9 saves. San Marcos sophomore left-handed attacker Reese Danhauer scored seven goals to lead the Royals...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Reinstitutes Fees for Late Payment of Utility Bills
Fees will be reinstated for late payments on city of Lompoc utility bill accounts starting in April. Along with the fees being reinstated, the moratorium on utility service disconnections due to non-payment will be rescinded in April. The Lompoc City Council voted unanimously at its Dec. 6 meeting in favor...
