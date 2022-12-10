ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Police Search for 2 Shooting Suspects on Santa Barbara’s Westside

Santa Barbara Police officers swarmed into the Westside neighborhood Monday afternoon after receiving multiple reports of gunshots. The incident was reported at about 3:15 p.m. in the area of Bohnett Park on the 1200 block of San Pascual Street, Sgt. Bryan Kerr told Noozhawk. Upon arrival, two juvenile males were...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

2435 Castillo St, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105

First time offered in 45 years! Circa 1930 California Craftsman home on a large corner lot, with a detached 2 car garage and one bedroom, one bathroom apartment above the garage. Just 1 block to Cottage Hospital, close to Oak Park and shopping. Main house offers a living room with fireplace, separate dining room with the original built-in buffet & china cabinet. Original kitchen sink and cabinets. 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a separate laundry room. The detached apartment is currently rented and has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen and living room. 2 car garage with alley access. O-M Zoning. Occupied, shown by appointment only to buyers with proof of funds or pre-approval from a local lender. Mixed zoning offers many possibilities. 2 water meters, 2 gas meters and 2 electric meters.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Story Catcher Mailbox Project Returns to State Street

In the wake of the Thomas Fire and subsequent Montecito debris flows, artist Danielle Siano created the Story Catcher Mailbox Project — a 7-foot-6-inch-tall steel mailbox weighing close to 1,000 pounds. Since it was created in 2018, it has been installed as a temporary public art piece in downtown...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Bicyclist Injured After Tumbling Over Cliffs in Carpinteria

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after tumbling over the oceanside cliffs in Carpinteria, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. The 60-year-old man was discovered lying at the base of the cliff by a woman who was walking on the beach, said fire Battalion Chief Robert Kovach.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Goleta Planning Commission Recommends Adoption of Revised Housing Element

The Goleta Planning Commission voted Monday evening to recommend that the City Council adopt a revised 2023-31 Housing Element update, after the first draft was sent back to the city following review by the California Department of Housing and Community Development. The Housing Element, part of each city’s General Plan,...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Cottage Health’s Newest Urgent Care Serving Montecito

Cottage Urgent Care is now open at 1298 Coast Village Road in Montecito, with the goal of providing complete care within 45 minutes. Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern, and the new Urgent Care Center provides the community with convenient access from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

Boat Parade of Lights Dazzles Santa Barbara

Featuring a fleet of brightly lit vessels of all shapes and sizes, the Santa Barbara Harbor Parade of Lights capped a day of holiday beachside activities Sunday evening. There was festive Christmas music at the Santa Barbara Harbor and a tree-lighting on the waterfront. At dusk, about 30 decorated and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara’s Hotels, Tourism ‘Coming Out on Top’ After Pandemic

Santa Barbara is back on top. Visit Santa Barbara, the nonprofit organization responsible for marketing the city as a world-class destination, painted a glowing picture of Santa Barbara to the City Council on Tuesday. “2022 has been very memorable,” said Kathy Janega-Dykes, president and CEO of Visit Santa Barbara. “We...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

2022 Veterans Stand Down Reaches Some 400 Military Vets

During the 10th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down, almost 400 veterans received access to vital services, including clothing, housing assistance, legal aid, mental health counseling, and medical care. Veterans had access to almost 100 different services at the one-day event on Oct. 15 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

County Hires New Public Health Director, Agricultural Commissioner

Santa Barbara County hired a new public health director and agricultural commissioner on Tuesday, and both men will start their jobs in January. The county Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Mouhanad Hammami to lead its Public Health Department, and Jose Chang as agricultural commissioner/director of weights & measures.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Richard Louis Peterson of Santa Barbara, 1930-2022

Richard “Dick” Louis Peterson passed away on Nov. 23, 2022 in Santa Barbara. He was born on April 25, 1930 in Galesburg, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Judith Peterson, his sister Marilyn Hawkinson, and his wife of 40 years, Luanne. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Geri.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Reinstitutes Fees for Late Payment of Utility Bills

Fees will be reinstated for late payments on city of Lompoc utility bill accounts starting in April. Along with the fees being reinstated, the moratorium on utility service disconnections due to non-payment will be rescinded in April. The Lompoc City Council voted unanimously at its Dec. 6 meeting in favor...
LOMPOC, CA

