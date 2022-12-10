Read full article on original website
Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies
HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two separate store robberies are under investigation on Hawaii Island. On Monday, county police turned to the public for help in identifying and locating the suspects. Around 9:30 a.m. the morning of Dec. 6, Hilo patrol officers were sent to a business along Kilauea Avenue. There,...
Swimmer hospitalized following ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68-year-old Waikoloa man is in stable condition after suffering a shark bite Tuesday morning. According to the Hawaii Island police, the man was swimming off Anaehoomalu Bay about 8:15 a.m. when the 12-foot tiger shark bit him on the lower left torso. Witnesses said the man...
Meet the superstar teen who’s now in charge of a prestigious global organization
One in four Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry, and most are from one...
Healthier Hawaii: How to deal with vog and identify allergies
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The double eruption of Mauna Loa and Kilauea on Hawaii Island may be over, but some of us are still feeling the effects of vog. In fact, vog could get worse starting Wednesday as lighter winds take over. Dr. Jeffrey Kam of Straub Medical Center explains symptoms...
Hawaii reports 4 COVID deaths, nearly 1,200 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported four additional coronavirus deaths and 1,191 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 369,914. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
The newest tool in the fight against rapid ohia death: A chainsaw mounted on a drone
As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu's director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school.
Warning signs posted at Hawaii Island beach after reports of shark bite
Low morale, staff shortages takes toll on EMS services for Oahu community. EMS chief Jim Ireland says on Sunday, 14 out of 22 ambulances were unstaffed over two 12 hour shifts.
Red Hill lawsuit expands to include latest reports of 'forever chemicals' detected in drinking water
One in four Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry, and most are from one...
USGS: Mauna Loa and Kilauea no longer erupting; alert levels downgraded
Filipinos in Hawaii are rediscovering, relearning what it means to be Filipino. One in four Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry, and most are from one specific region in the Philippines.
Plans to prevent Waikiki from flooding still in discussion
Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Hawaii News Now-Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Winds will ease slightly, with only minimal showers Saturday. Mostly dry conditions are expected Saturday, with a slight increase in showers Sunday and Monday.
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Tracking Two Fronts
FIRST ALERT: A large NW swell arrives later this week plus we are tracking a front and then deep topical moisture.
As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. The nasal spray is used to reverse an opioid overdose. Right now, only a fraction...
Filipinos in Hawaii are rediscovering, relearning what it means to be Filipino
Josh Baldovi looks for things people fail to return and on Tuesday, he just reached a milestone.
Governor appoints political ally to find more homesteads for Native Hawaiians
Josh Baldovi looks for things people fail to return and on Tuesday, he just reached a milestone.
Data shows toxic 'forever chemicals' detected in Pearl Harbor drinking water two years ago
As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu's director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school.
In time for the holidays: Hawaii resident wins big in Vegas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A lucky Hawaii resident is taking home a Vegas jackpot!. And he just won $337,654 at the California Hotel and Casino in Vegas on a progressive Pai Gow Jackpot. Officials from the casino say John is a regular and hit a seven-card straight flush for the win.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 14, 2022
FIRST ALERT: A large NW swell arrives later this week plus we are tracking a front and then deep topical moisture.
Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96
As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu's director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school.
Making mocktails to stay sober from MADD
The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair starts this Friday at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.
