Utah State

Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two separate store robberies are under investigation on Hawaii Island. On Monday, county police turned to the public for help in identifying and locating the suspects. Around 9:30 a.m. the morning of Dec. 6, Hilo patrol officers were sent to a business along Kilauea Avenue. There,...
HILO, HI
Healthier Hawaii: How to deal with vog and identify allergies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The double eruption of Mauna Loa and Kilauea on Hawaii Island may be over, but some of us are still feeling the effects of vog. In fact, vog could get worse starting Wednesday as lighter winds take over. Dr. Jeffrey Kam of Straub Medical Center explains symptoms...
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii reports 4 COVID deaths, nearly 1,200 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported four additional coronavirus deaths and 1,191 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 369,914. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
HAWAII STATE
Warning signs posted at Hawaii Island beach after reports of shark bite

Low morale, staff shortages takes toll on EMS services for Oahu community. EMS chief Jim Ireland says on Sunday, 14 out of 22 ambulances were unstaffed over two 12 hour shifts. Red Hill lawsuit expands to include latest reports of 'forever chemicals' detected in drinking water. Updated: 50 minutes ago.
HAWAII STATE
USGS: Mauna Loa and Kilauea no longer erupting; alert levels downgraded

Filipinos in Hawaii are rediscovering, relearning what it means to be Filipino. One in four Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry, and most are from one specific region in the Philippines. Low morale, staff shortages takes toll on EMS services for Oahu community. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. EMS chief...
HAWAII STATE
Plans to prevent Waikiki from flooding still in discussion

The announcement was made Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Coroner. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
Hawaii News Now-Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Winds will ease slightly, with only minimal showers Saturday. Mostly dry conditions are expected Saturday, with a slight increase in showers Sunday and Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 9, 2022. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:27 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and...
HAWAII STATE
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Tracking Two Fronts

FIRST ALERT: A large NW swell arrives later this week plus we are tracking a front and then deep topical moisture. Click on the video for the details. FIRST ALERT: Tracking passing showers and then slower winds later this week. Updated: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:20 PM HST. |. Expect...
HAWAII STATE
In time for the holidays: Hawaii resident wins big in Vegas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A lucky Hawaii resident is taking home a Vegas jackpot!. And he just won $337,654 at the California Hotel and Casino in Vegas on a progressive Pai Gow Jackpot. Officials from the casino say John is a regular and hit a seven-card straight flush for the win.
HAWAII STATE
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 14, 2022

FIRST ALERT: A large NW swell arrives later this week plus we are tracking a front and then deep topical moisture. Click on the video for the details. FIRST ALERT: Tracking passing showers and then slower winds later this week. Updated: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:20 PM HST. |. Expect...
HAWAII STATE
Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96

As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. Data shows toxic 'forever chemicals'...
HAWAII STATE
Making mocktails to stay sober from MADD

Still haven't finished your Christmas shopping? Check out this craft fair!. The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair starts this Friday at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Local girl Saige Kaahaaina-Torres says the Texas hitters make her job easy. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:21 AM HST. |. Texas setter Saige...
HAWAII STATE

