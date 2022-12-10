ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Public hearing Thursday on proposed changes to Westfield’s city charter

WESTFIELD — The City Council will host a public hearing on proposed charter changesduring its meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. The ad-hoc Charter Committee has been meeting regularly for the last two months, and will take comments at the hearing on several agenda items that have been discussed, including changing the term of mayor from two to four years beginning in January 2026, with a recall provision, and on changing the procedures for filling mid-term vacancies on the City Council, School Committee and the Municipal Light Board.
WESTFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Moving Police Station to Berkshire Plaza

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Police Department will be moving into the old Juvenile Court almost two years after touting it as a potential station replacement. Mayor Jennifer Macksey informed the City Council on Tuesday night that she had signed an agreement with Scarafoni & Associates, owner of the Berkshire Plaza, to relocate the police force temporarily to the building off Main Street.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Two candidates announce run for Pittsfield mayor in 2023

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer’s second four-year-term will come to an end next year and two Pittsfield natives who are city council veterans have already confirmed they intend to run. What You Need To Know. The City of Pittsfield's mayoral seat will be on the ballot in...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee names Jennifer Voyik-Morrison 2023 Daniel J. Gallivan Award recipient

HOLYOKE – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee named Jennifer Voyik-Morrison the Daniel J. Gallivan Award recipient for 2023. The award honors a longstanding committee member and non-Holyoke resident who contributed to the parade and association’s successes. The parade committee made the announcement Tuesday at the Holyoke...
HOLYOKE, MA
wmasspi.com

Take My Council, Please: Now for Some Upper State-ments…

On Monday, the Springfield City Council authorized participation in Community Choice Energy Aggregation (CCA), a state program that lets communities choose their source of electricity. Distribution would remain with Eversource. But rather than let it buy electricity itself, the city could make such decisions. Other communities have joined the program, often to secure greener sources of energy.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

How 1930s redlining is still affecting Worcester’s neighborhoods

A report released Monday by the Worcester Regional Research Bureau for the first time examined a digitized version of the 1936 Federal Home Owners’ Loan Corporation map of Worcester, which delineated areas of the city which were less “desirable” due in large part to their racial and economic makeup. In comparing the map to present-day data from the American Community Survey, a pattern can be seen in that the neighborhoods redlined by HOLC are still poorer and have a higher population of residents of color today.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Northampton marijuana shop The Source closes; 1st shutdown for state’s cannabis industry

The Source, a marijuana shop at 58 Pleasant St. in Northampton that opened only in March, will close Friday. It’s the first marijuana shop in Massachusetts to shut down since the first legal adult use dispensaries opened in 2018. Many in the industry see this as a harbinger of a shakedown in a maturing industry, especially in Northampton which has 12, soon to be 11, operational stores.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WSBS

MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
CHELSEA, MA
WSBS

Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?

Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality

“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Condominium sells for $880,000 in Westborough

Dharmesh Parikh and Bhavana Parikh bought the property at 42 Simeon Howard Way, Westborough, from Chetan Loke and Shilpa Kochavara on Nov. 14, 2022, for $880,000 which represents a price per square foot of $354. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In September 2022, a 2,090-square-foot unit on Simeon...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
