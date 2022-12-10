Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
Letter from City Councilor Sean Curran asks Gov.-elect Healey to move a state agency to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield City Councilor Sean F. Curran has a message for Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s transition team: It should consider relocating one of the state’s executive offices to downtown Springfield. In a letter sent last week to a member of Healey’s transition team, Curran said it would...
Public hearing Thursday on proposed changes to Westfield’s city charter
WESTFIELD — The City Council will host a public hearing on proposed charter changesduring its meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. The ad-hoc Charter Committee has been meeting regularly for the last two months, and will take comments at the hearing on several agenda items that have been discussed, including changing the term of mayor from two to four years beginning in January 2026, with a recall provision, and on changing the procedures for filling mid-term vacancies on the City Council, School Committee and the Municipal Light Board.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Moving Police Station to Berkshire Plaza
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Police Department will be moving into the old Juvenile Court almost two years after touting it as a potential station replacement. Mayor Jennifer Macksey informed the City Council on Tuesday night that she had signed an agreement with Scarafoni & Associates, owner of the Berkshire Plaza, to relocate the police force temporarily to the building off Main Street.
spectrumnews1.com
Two candidates announce run for Pittsfield mayor in 2023
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer’s second four-year-term will come to an end next year and two Pittsfield natives who are city council veterans have already confirmed they intend to run. What You Need To Know. The City of Pittsfield's mayoral seat will be on the ballot in...
Holyoke apartment dwellers take concerns about ‘uninhabitable’ conditions, high rents to City Council
HOLYOKE – A group of apartment residents from across the city, some citing “uninhabitable” living conditions, others citing a shortage of affordable housing, took their concerns to the City Council this week. The council’s Public Safety Committee on Monday conducted a hearing on the issues raised by...
Town hall meeting addresses housing conditions in Holyoke
The Tenants Union of western Massachusetts, along with Neighbor to Neighbor held a housing town hall meeting Monday night in Holyoke.
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee names Jennifer Voyik-Morrison 2023 Daniel J. Gallivan Award recipient
HOLYOKE – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee named Jennifer Voyik-Morrison the Daniel J. Gallivan Award recipient for 2023. The award honors a longstanding committee member and non-Holyoke resident who contributed to the parade and association’s successes. The parade committee made the announcement Tuesday at the Holyoke...
Who(Or What) Owns The Most Land In Massachusetts?
I thought this would be an interesting idea to do a post about, fellow Berkshire County peeps. If you had to guess, who would you think would be the largest landowner in the Bay State?. I'll be honest, I had no idea myself, which was one of the main reasons...
wmasspi.com
Take My Council, Please: Now for Some Upper State-ments…
On Monday, the Springfield City Council authorized participation in Community Choice Energy Aggregation (CCA), a state program that lets communities choose their source of electricity. Distribution would remain with Eversource. But rather than let it buy electricity itself, the city could make such decisions. Other communities have joined the program, often to secure greener sources of energy.
How 1930s redlining is still affecting Worcester’s neighborhoods
A report released Monday by the Worcester Regional Research Bureau for the first time examined a digitized version of the 1936 Federal Home Owners’ Loan Corporation map of Worcester, which delineated areas of the city which were less “desirable” due in large part to their racial and economic makeup. In comparing the map to present-day data from the American Community Survey, a pattern can be seen in that the neighborhoods redlined by HOLC are still poorer and have a higher population of residents of color today.
Chelan Brown to speak about discrimination lawsuit against MGM Springfield
A former MGM Springfield employee who is suing the casino is set to speak publicly for the first time since claiming that the casino provided inaccurate reports on its diversity hiring practices and that she faced racial discrimination and retaliation as a result of speaking up to upper management. The...
Northampton marijuana shop The Source closes; 1st shutdown for state’s cannabis industry
The Source, a marijuana shop at 58 Pleasant St. in Northampton that opened only in March, will close Friday. It’s the first marijuana shop in Massachusetts to shut down since the first legal adult use dispensaries opened in 2018. Many in the industry see this as a harbinger of a shakedown in a maturing industry, especially in Northampton which has 12, soon to be 11, operational stores.
homenewshere.com
Can't find housing in the Berkshires? Here are four reasons this remains a stubborn problem
Lisa Johnson left Arizona this year to escape an abusive relationship. She moved to the Berkshires, where she has family. But when she tried to find an apartment, she hit a wall. She collects a little more than $900 each month in disability payments from Social Security. She found no...
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
Ware Planning Board to hear request for marijuana delivery business
WARE — The Planning Board on Thursday will convene a public hearing to consider request for a special permit from Pineapple Express, LLC to operate a marijuana delivery business. The delivery business would be located at 124C West St., next door to marijuana dispensary Curaleaf. The Dec. 15 hearing...
These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality
“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
Westfield commissioners honor hiking group for restoration of Tekoa Park
WESTFIELD — At its Dec. 12 meeting, Westfield Parks and Recreation Commissioner Scott LaBombard presented Elizabeth Massa and Karen McTaggart, co-founders of the Western Mass. Hilltown Hikers, with a certificate of volunteer appreciation for their work cleaning up and clearing a trail at Tekoa Park on Route 20. “We...
Work begins on The Cove, mixed-use project near Polar Park in Worcester
Construction on an $81 million, seven-story mixed-use development overlooking Worcester’s Polar Park officially began Wednesday, when V10 Development held a groundbreaking ceremony at the Canal District property. The Cove at 89 Green St. will include 171 market-rate apartments as well as ground-floor commercial space with a restaurant, bar and...
Condominium sells for $880,000 in Westborough
Dharmesh Parikh and Bhavana Parikh bought the property at 42 Simeon Howard Way, Westborough, from Chetan Loke and Shilpa Kochavara on Nov. 14, 2022, for $880,000 which represents a price per square foot of $354. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In September 2022, a 2,090-square-foot unit on Simeon...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1