AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Zips remained undefeated at home, defeating Jackson State 85-72 in a Sunday afternoon contest at James A. Rhodes Arena. Akron started strong, blending strong perimeter shooting with aggressive defense, and building a lead of as many as 29 for its fifth win of the season and fourth in its first four home games. The Zips (5-4) shot 53.8 percent from the field, including 11-of-29 beyond the arc, and forced 13 turnovers while limiting the Tigers to 50.8 percent shooting.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO