NASA is looking to answer a crucial question about global warming

NASA is launching a new mission this week that will try to answer one of the most crucial global warming questions scientists have about our planet: At what point will the Earth’s oceans stop trapping excess heat and begin releasing it?. The answer to this question has eluded scientists...
Our ancestors may have evolved to walk upright in trees rather than on the ground, new study suggests

Humans' ability to walk upright on two legs may have evolved in trees, rather than on the ground, according to scientists studying wild chimpanzees in Tanzania. This contradicts the widely accepted theory that prehistoric human relatives evolved to walk on two legs because they lived in an open savanna environment, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.

