NASA is looking to answer a crucial question about global warming
NASA is launching a new mission this week that will try to answer one of the most crucial global warming questions scientists have about our planet: At what point will the Earth’s oceans stop trapping excess heat and begin releasing it?. The answer to this question has eluded scientists...
Our ancestors may have evolved to walk upright in trees rather than on the ground, new study suggests
Humans' ability to walk upright on two legs may have evolved in trees, rather than on the ground, according to scientists studying wild chimpanzees in Tanzania. This contradicts the widely accepted theory that prehistoric human relatives evolved to walk on two legs because they lived in an open savanna environment, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.
The most volcanic world in the solar system is about to be visited by a NASA spacecraft
A NASA spacecraft is gearing up for the first of a series of close encounters with the most volcanic place in the solar system. The Juno spacecraft will fly by Jupiter's moon Io on Thursday, December 15. The maneuver will be one of nine flybys of Io made by Juno...
