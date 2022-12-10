ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

Shafter HS looks to win school’s first CIF state football championship

By Taylor Schaub
 4 days ago

Shafter’s “Cardiac Kids” will travel about 370 miles to Orland hoping to bring back a state title.

So far, on the Generals’ historic postseason run the team has been under pressure to make furious comebacks. On Saturday, Shafter hopes that pressure forms diamonds in the way of a CIF state championship.

