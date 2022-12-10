ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Associated Press

Ovechkin at 800 now chasing Howe for 2nd on NHL goals list

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin becoming just the third NHL player with 800 goals has put him on the verge taking his next big step in hockey history. Ovechkin is just two goals from passing Gordie Howe for second on the career list. “Mr. Hockey” is the only player between Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 that long seemed unapproachable. The longtime Washington Capitals captain remains very much on track to challenge the “Great One.” Mark Howe told Ovechkin exactly that when they sat down last week. “I said, ‘I know you’re going to pass Gordie, congratulations, but you have to have your sights set on No. 99,‘’’ Howe recalled Wednesday, referring to Gretzky’s longtime sweater number. ”Because once you start getting close and once you see that it’s within reach, it makes it a huge motivating factor.”
WASHINGTON STATE
ABC7 Los Angeles

Samsonov, Maple Leafs blank last-place Ducks 7-0

TORONTO -- - Mitch Marner has been getting plenty of attention on his march to the NHL's longest point streak in seven seasons. Ilya Samsonov joked Tuesday it was about time he got some love as well. Marner had two assists to extend his point streak to 23 games and...
ANAHEIM, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Los Angeles visits Buffalo after Kopitar's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (15-11-5, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (12-14-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Buffalo Sabres after Anze Kopitar scored two goals in the Kings' 6-5 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Buffalo is 12-14-2 overall and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Austin Reaves' clutch 3 salvages Lakers' road trip with win

DETROIT -- If not for an Austin Reaves 3-pointer with 12.1 seconds remaining, the Los Angeles Lakers might have dropped the final leg of their six-game road trip Sunday against thePistons. Instead, L.A. completed a 124-117 win against a Detroit team with the worst record in the league at 7-22...
LOS ANGELES, CA

