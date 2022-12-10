Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Forrest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 15:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for southeastern Mississippi. A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Forrest A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL FORREST COUNTY At 350 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mclaurin, or 13 miles southeast of Petal, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Forrest County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Fairfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Fairfield COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Up to 1/2 ft of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New York, Southern Westchester, Bronx, Northwest Suffolk and Northern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...Late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline due to elevated water levels and 2 to 4 ft wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread minor coastal flooding likely for the Friday afternoon high tidal cycle.
Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, Inland Gulf by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 09:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-14 16:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Inland Gulf A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Bay and southwestern Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 430 PM EST/330 PM CST/ At 346 PM EST/246 PM CST/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tyndall Air Force Base, or near Callaway, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Callaway, Springfield, Tyndall Air Force Base, Parker, Nixon, Bayhead, Allanton, Beacon Beach, Bay Harbor, College Station, Bayou George, Camp Flowers, Gainer Spring, Bennett, Youngstown, Cairo, Brannonville, Broad Branch and Millville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Tornado Warning issued for Forrest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 14:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Forrest A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CST FOR NORTHEASTERN FORREST COUNTY At 254 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hattiesburg, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Petal and Sunrise around 300 PM CST. Macedonia around 310 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Flood Advisory issued for Sumter by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 20:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sumter FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Greene, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa. * WHEN...Until 900 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 255 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Union, Gainesville, Emelle, West Greene, New West Greene, Mantua, Panola, Benevola, Knoxville, Jena, Geiger, Pleasant Ridge, New Mount Hebron, Clinton, Lewiston, Warsaw, Snoddy, Sumterville and Ralph.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Orange WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Locally higher amounts possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Orange County. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy wet snow could cause scattered down tree limbs and wires, resulting in potential power outages. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snowfall totals for higher elevations, mainly northwest of I-84.
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Huron, Sanilac, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Huron; Sanilac; St. Clair LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding expected. * WHERE...Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 MPH at times will persist along the Lake Huron shoreline late tonight through early tomorrow morning. This will result in high waves and lake levels along the lakeshore.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Sanborn by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 13:49:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Sanborn WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph late tonight and Thursday. * WHERE...Sanborn, Davison, Hanson and Hutchinson Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility on Thursday. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, McCook, Miner, Moody by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph late Thursday morning and Thursday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A combination of falling snow and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Aurora, Beadle, Douglas, Jerauld by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 13:49:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Douglas; Jerauld WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Beadle, Jerauld, Aurora and Douglas Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Tornado Warning issued for Jefferson, Lafourche, St. Charles by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 15:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 15:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jefferson; Lafourche; St. Charles The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana North central Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 345 PM CST. * At 313 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lockport, or near Larose, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Avondale, Marrero, Westwego, Estelle and Woodmere around 345 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 14:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 600 PM CST. * At 252 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3 to 5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bogalusa, Covington, Poplarville, Abita Springs, Varnado, Madisonville, Sun, Bush, Crossroads and Lacombe. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 29 and 42. Interstate 12 between mile markers 50 and 71. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...3-5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Ice Storm Warning issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one half of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette, Higher Elevations of Westmoreland, and Indiana Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston and Eastern Tucker Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting power outages. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yankton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yankton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on Thursday. * WHERE...Yankton County. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 14:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 600 PM CST. * At 252 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3 to 5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bogalusa, Covington, Poplarville, Abita Springs, Varnado, Madisonville, Sun, Bush, Crossroads and Lacombe. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 29 and 42. Interstate 12 between mile markers 50 and 71. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...3-5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Ice Storm Warning issued for Fayette Ridges, Indiana, Westmoreland Ridges by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Fayette Ridges; Indiana; Westmoreland Ridges ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one half of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette, Higher Elevations of Westmoreland, and Indiana Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston and Eastern Tucker Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting power outages. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Blizzard Warning issued for Brule, Charles Mix, Gregory by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 13:49:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brule; Charles Mix; Gregory BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Gregory, Brule and Charles Mix Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch. Highest ice amounts will be in the northern and western suburbs of Washington and Baltimore, where sleet could mix in. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas including the city of Baltimore and the District of Columbia as well as northeastern and central Maryland. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry precipitation begins overnight and continues into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push in later Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon changing the precipitation to rain.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Kidder, La Moure, Logan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 04:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you have travel plans today through Thursday, consider altering or cancelling your plans. If travel is absolutely necessary, be sure to carry a winter survival kit in your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Sheridan; Stutsman; Wells WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...From McClusky, Bismarck, and Linton through the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Emmet, Kossuth, Palo Alto, Winnebago, Worth by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Emmet; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth Snow Expected Thursday .Light to moderate snow will move into northern Iowa on Thursday and persist into Thursday night. A few snow squalls with higher intensity snowfall rates and gusty winds are possible from mid- afternoon Thursday and into the early evening hours. Areas of blowing snow are expected as well as the wind increases through the day. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may cause blowing snow. * WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Visibilities may be reduced in blowing snow.
