Winter Weather Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: District of Columbia WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch. Highest ice amounts will be in the northern and western suburbs of Washington and Baltimore, where sleet could mix in. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas including the city of Baltimore and the District of Columbia as well as northeastern and central Maryland. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry precipitation begins overnight and continues into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push in later Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon changing the precipitation to rain.
Tornado Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 15:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 15:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Tammany The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Central Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 345 PM CST. * At 307 PM CST, a tornado producing storm was located near Bush, or 10 miles west of Picayune, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near Picayune around 320 PM CST. Mcneil around 330 PM CST. Poplarville around 345 PM CST. This includes Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 7 and 29. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 14:36:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Tammany A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CST FOR CENTRAL ST. TAMMANY PARISH IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHWESTERN PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 304 PM CST, a confirmed tornado was located near Bush, or 11 miles west of Picayune, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana and southwestern Pearl River Counties. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Charles, St. John The Baptist by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 15:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 18:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: St. Charles; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 615 PM CST. * At 311 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hahnville, Laplace, Reserve, Taft, Montz, Killona, Norco, New Sarpy, Destrehan, Edgard, Boutte, Paradis, Luling, St. Rose and Bayou Gauche. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 207 and 212...and between mile markers 215 and 219. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 310 between mile markers 3 and 11. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Huron, Sanilac, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Huron; Sanilac; St. Clair LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding expected. * WHERE...Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 MPH at times will persist along the Lake Huron shoreline late tonight through early tomorrow morning. This will result in high waves and lake levels along the lakeshore.
Tornado Warning issued for Jefferson, Lafourche, St. Charles by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 15:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 15:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jefferson; Lafourche; St. Charles The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana North central Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 345 PM CST. * At 313 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lockport, or near Larose, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Avondale, Marrero, Westwego, Estelle and Woodmere around 345 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Wind Advisory issued for Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bay; Genesee; Huron; Lapeer; Midland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; Tuscola WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds most likely to occur between 2 AM and 6 AM Thursday.
