weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Sumter by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 20:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sumter FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Greene, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa. * WHEN...Until 900 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 255 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Union, Gainesville, Emelle, West Greene, New West Greene, Mantua, Panola, Benevola, Knoxville, Jena, Geiger, Pleasant Ridge, New Mount Hebron, Clinton, Lewiston, Warsaw, Snoddy, Sumterville and Ralph.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Passaic by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. Target Area: Western Passaic WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Western Passaic County. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snowfall totals for higher elevations.
weather.gov
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Huron, Sanilac, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Huron; Sanilac; St. Clair LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding expected. * WHERE...Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 MPH at times will persist along the Lake Huron shoreline late tonight through early tomorrow morning. This will result in high waves and lake levels along the lakeshore.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Nassau COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Up to 1/2 ft of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Nassau County. * WHEN...Late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread minor coastal flooding likely for the Friday afternoon high tidal cycle.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Turner, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Lincoln; Minnehaha; Turner; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on Thursday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carroll, Frederick, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. Ice accumulations up to three tenths of an inch are possible in the Catoctin Mountains, and along the Blue Ridge. Snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...North-central Maryland, portions of northern Virginia, and Jefferson County in West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Hazardous travel conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will begin late this evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Freezing rain will transition to a soaking cold rain by early Thursday afternoon.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Albemarle, Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Nelson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Albemarle; Culpeper; Greene; Madison; Nelson; Orange; Rappahannock; Southern Fauquier WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations around a tenth to a quarter of an inch. * WHERE...The Central Virginia Piedmont region. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Hazardous travel conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will begin late this evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Freezing rain will transition to a soaking cold rain by early Thursday afternoon.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 22:54:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. * WHERE...Central Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with 3 to 6 inches likely in the mountains south of Burley. * WHERE...Around Shoshone into the Eastern Magic Valley and into the Albion Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 10 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch. Highest ice amounts will be in the northern and western suburbs of Washington and Baltimore, where sleet could mix in. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas including the city of Baltimore and the District of Columbia as well as northeastern and central Maryland. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry precipitation begins overnight and continues into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push in later Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon changing the precipitation to rain.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Knox, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas with snow on the ground may see areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Brule, Charles Mix, Gregory by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 13:49:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brule; Charles Mix; Gregory BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Gregory, Brule and Charles Mix Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one half of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette, Higher Elevations of Westmoreland, and Indiana Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston and Eastern Tucker Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting power outages. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Jefferson ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations between two tenths and three tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Jefferson PA County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting power outages. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 14:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 15:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wayne The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Wayne County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 330 PM CST. * At 254 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southeast of Goodwater, or 10 miles northwest of Waynesboro, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Wayne County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, Inland Gulf by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 09:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-14 16:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Inland Gulf A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Bay and southwestern Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 430 PM EST/330 PM CST/ At 346 PM EST/246 PM CST/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tyndall Air Force Base, or near Callaway, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Callaway, Springfield, Tyndall Air Force Base, Parker, Nixon, Bayhead, Allanton, Beacon Beach, Bay Harbor, College Station, Bayou George, Camp Flowers, Gainer Spring, Bennett, Youngstown, Cairo, Brannonville, Broad Branch and Millville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Orange WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Locally higher amounts possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Orange County. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy wet snow could cause scattered down tree limbs and wires, resulting in potential power outages. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snowfall totals for higher elevations, mainly northwest of I-84.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 14:36:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Tammany A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CST FOR CENTRAL ST. TAMMANY PARISH IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHWESTERN PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 258 PM CST, a confirmed tornado was located near Abita Springs, or 10 miles east of Covington, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Picayune around 320 PM CST. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Fayette Ridges, Indiana, Westmoreland Ridges by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Fayette Ridges; Indiana; Westmoreland Ridges ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one half of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette, Higher Elevations of Westmoreland, and Indiana Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston and Eastern Tucker Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting power outages. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations around one half to three quarters of an inch, with localized amounts around one inch possible. Best chance for the highest ice accumulation will be around Keysers Ridge to Backbone Mountain in Garrett County. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph. The strongest winds will be along the ridge tops. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett and Extreme Western Allegany Counties. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Mineral Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible. Dangerous travel conditions will impact the Thursday morning and Thursday evening commutes. Some closures are possible along major area roadways, including Interstates 68, and U.S. Highway 50. Gusty winds combined with ice accumulation may bring down numerous trees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain, mixed with sleet at times, will begin late this evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push into the valleys by Thursday afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into Thursday evening.
