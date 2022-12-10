Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Nassau COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Up to 1/2 ft of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Nassau County. * WHEN...Late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread minor coastal flooding likely for the Friday afternoon high tidal cycle.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Geneva by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 12:25:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Geneva A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Geneva and northeastern Holmes Counties through 315 PM CST At 246 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Geneva, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hartford, Slocomb, Malvern, Esto, Noma, Black, Miller Crossroads, Fadette, Kellys Crossroads, Bethlehem, High Bluff, Dundee, Bald Hill, Holland Crossroads, Hendrix Crossroad, Bailey Crossroad, Light, Ards Crossroads, Smith Crossroads and Noma Junction. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Aurora, Beadle, Douglas, Jerauld by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 13:49:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Douglas; Jerauld WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Beadle, Jerauld, Aurora and Douglas Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Sumter by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 20:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sumter FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Greene, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa. * WHEN...Until 900 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 255 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Union, Gainesville, Emelle, West Greene, New West Greene, Mantua, Panola, Benevola, Knoxville, Jena, Geiger, Pleasant Ridge, New Mount Hebron, Clinton, Lewiston, Warsaw, Snoddy, Sumterville and Ralph.
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 14:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Tammany A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CST FOR CENTRAL ST. TAMMANY PARISH IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHWESTERN PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 258 PM CST, a confirmed tornado was located near Abita Springs, or 10 miles east of Covington, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Picayune around 320 PM CST. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Jefferson ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations between two tenths and three tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Jefferson PA County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting power outages. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Orange WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Locally higher amounts possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Orange County. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy wet snow could cause scattered down tree limbs and wires, resulting in potential power outages. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snowfall totals for higher elevations, mainly northwest of I-84.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, McCook, Miner, Moody by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph late Thursday morning and Thursday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A combination of falling snow and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Cambria, Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cambria; Somerset ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of two tenths to four tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cambria and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice and wind. Travel could be nearly impossible at times on Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS.
weather.gov
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Huron, Sanilac, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Huron; Sanilac; St. Clair LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding expected. * WHERE...Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 MPH at times will persist along the Lake Huron shoreline late tonight through early tomorrow morning. This will result in high waves and lake levels along the lakeshore.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Upper Snake River Plain Light Snowfall Accumulations Expected Tonight A fast moving system will swing through eastern Idaho this evening and into the early morning hours on Thursday. Accumulations across the area will likely be in the 1-2 inch range with some locally higher amounts possible around American Falls and Pocatello possible if the highest moisture tracks a bit further east than currently forecast. Either way, expect gradually deteriorating travel conditions later this evening and into the overnight. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Sanborn by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 13:49:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Sanborn WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph late tonight and Thursday. * WHERE...Sanborn, Davison, Hanson and Hutchinson Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility on Thursday. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Charles, St. John The Baptist by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 15:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 18:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: St. Charles; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 615 PM CST. * At 311 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hahnville, Laplace, Reserve, Taft, Montz, Killona, Norco, New Sarpy, Destrehan, Edgard, Boutte, Paradis, Luling, St. Rose and Bayou Gauche. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 207 and 212...and between mile markers 215 and 219. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 310 between mile markers 3 and 11. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 12:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Black Hills POTENT WINTER STORM THROUGH MIDWEEK .A strong winter storm will impact the region through Wednesday night, with heavy snow, wind, and blizzard conditions for the northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota plains. Six inches or more of snow is expected for almost all of the area, with a good portion of far northeast Wyoming and the western South Dakota plains having very high potential for over a foot of snow. Favored locations across the northern Black Hills area will likely receive over 2 feet of snow. In addition, strong northwest winds gusting 40 to over 50 mph at times on the plains, will support blizzard conditions at times. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this storm. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 30 inches, with highest amounts generally from Lead and Deadwood to Terry Peak and Cheyenne Crossing. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The Northern Black Hills. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yankton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yankton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on Thursday. * WHERE...Yankton County. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Brule, Charles Mix, Gregory by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 13:49:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brule; Charles Mix; Gregory BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Gregory, Brule and Charles Mix Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bedford, Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Fulton; Huntingdon WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Blair, Huntingdon, Bedford and Fulton Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of freezing rain and sleet is expected, and will keep the snowfall totals lower than if the precipitation was all snow. The snow will be a wet, heavy snow. The impacts on travel due to multiple changes in precipitation types and moderate accumulations of each type will be significant.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Mineral by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Mineral ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations around one half to three quarters of an inch, with localized amounts around one inch possible. Best chance for the highest ice accumulation will be around Keysers Ridge to Backbone Mountain in Garrett County. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph. The strongest winds will be along the ridge tops. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett and Extreme Western Allegany Counties. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Mineral Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible. Dangerous travel conditions will impact the Thursday morning and Thursday evening commutes. Some closures are possible along major area roadways, including Interstates 68, and U.S. Highway 50. Gusty winds combined with ice accumulation may bring down numerous trees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain, mixed with sleet at times, will begin late this evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push into the valleys by Thursday afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into Thursday evening.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 14:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 600 PM CST. * At 252 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3 to 5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bogalusa, Covington, Poplarville, Abita Springs, Varnado, Madisonville, Sun, Bush, Crossroads and Lacombe. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 29 and 42. Interstate 12 between mile markers 50 and 71. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...3-5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Columbia; Montour; Northumberland; Schuylkill WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO NOON EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Montour, Northumberland, Columbia and Schuylkill Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to noon EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially during the day on Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief periods of sleet and freezing rain are expected. The snowfall totals will be highest on the higher terrain. The snow will be a wet, heavy snow. Expect the precipitation to turn to rain during the afternoon and early evening, cutting down the snow totals. However, the multiple precipitation types will make travel hazardous.
Comments / 0