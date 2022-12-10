Effective: 2022-12-14 14:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 600 PM CST. * At 252 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3 to 5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bogalusa, Covington, Poplarville, Abita Springs, Varnado, Madisonville, Sun, Bush, Crossroads and Lacombe. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 29 and 42. Interstate 12 between mile markers 50 and 71. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...3-5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO