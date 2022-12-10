Effective: 2022-12-14 12:25:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Geneva A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Geneva and northeastern Holmes Counties through 315 PM CST At 246 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Geneva, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hartford, Slocomb, Malvern, Esto, Noma, Black, Miller Crossroads, Fadette, Kellys Crossroads, Bethlehem, High Bluff, Dundee, Bald Hill, Holland Crossroads, Hendrix Crossroad, Bailey Crossroad, Light, Ards Crossroads, Smith Crossroads and Noma Junction. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

GENEVA COUNTY, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO