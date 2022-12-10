Effective: 2022-12-14 09:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-14 16:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Inland Gulf A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Bay and southwestern Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 430 PM EST/330 PM CST/ At 346 PM EST/246 PM CST/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tyndall Air Force Base, or near Callaway, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Callaway, Springfield, Tyndall Air Force Base, Parker, Nixon, Bayhead, Allanton, Beacon Beach, Bay Harbor, College Station, Bayou George, Camp Flowers, Gainer Spring, Bennett, Youngstown, Cairo, Brannonville, Broad Branch and Millville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO