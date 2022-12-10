Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, Inland Gulf by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 09:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-14 16:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Inland Gulf A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Bay and southwestern Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 430 PM EST/330 PM CST/ At 346 PM EST/246 PM CST/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tyndall Air Force Base, or near Callaway, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Callaway, Springfield, Tyndall Air Force Base, Parker, Nixon, Bayhead, Allanton, Beacon Beach, Bay Harbor, College Station, Bayou George, Camp Flowers, Gainer Spring, Bennett, Youngstown, Cairo, Brannonville, Broad Branch and Millville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Geneva by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 12:25:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Geneva A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Geneva and northeastern Holmes Counties through 315 PM CST At 246 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Geneva, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hartford, Slocomb, Malvern, Esto, Noma, Black, Miller Crossroads, Fadette, Kellys Crossroads, Bethlehem, High Bluff, Dundee, Bald Hill, Holland Crossroads, Hendrix Crossroad, Bailey Crossroad, Light, Ards Crossroads, Smith Crossroads and Noma Junction. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
