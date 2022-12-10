Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 14:36:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Tammany A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CST FOR CENTRAL ST. TAMMANY PARISH IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHWESTERN PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 258 PM CST, a confirmed tornado was located near Abita Springs, or 10 miles east of Covington, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Picayune around 320 PM CST. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Nassau COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Up to 1/2 ft of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Nassau County. * WHEN...Late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread minor coastal flooding likely for the Friday afternoon high tidal cycle.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, Inland Gulf by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 09:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-14 16:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Inland Gulf A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Bay and southwestern Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 430 PM EST/330 PM CST/ At 346 PM EST/246 PM CST/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tyndall Air Force Base, or near Callaway, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Callaway, Springfield, Tyndall Air Force Base, Parker, Nixon, Bayhead, Allanton, Beacon Beach, Bay Harbor, College Station, Bayou George, Camp Flowers, Gainer Spring, Bennett, Youngstown, Cairo, Brannonville, Broad Branch and Millville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Charles, St. John The Baptist by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 15:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 18:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: St. Charles; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 615 PM CST. * At 311 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hahnville, Laplace, Reserve, Taft, Montz, Killona, Norco, New Sarpy, Destrehan, Edgard, Boutte, Paradis, Luling, St. Rose and Bayou Gauche. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 207 and 212...and between mile markers 215 and 219. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 310 between mile markers 3 and 11. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 14:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Tammany A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CST FOR CENTRAL ST. TAMMANY PARISH IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHWESTERN PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 258 PM CST, a confirmed tornado was located near Abita Springs, or 10 miles east of Covington, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Picayune around 320 PM CST. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Huron, Sanilac, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Huron; Sanilac; St. Clair LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding expected. * WHERE...Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 MPH at times will persist along the Lake Huron shoreline late tonight through early tomorrow morning. This will result in high waves and lake levels along the lakeshore.
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Jefferson, Lafourche, St. Charles by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 15:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 15:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jefferson; Lafourche; St. Charles The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana North central Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 345 PM CST. * At 313 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lockport, or near Larose, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Avondale, Marrero, Westwego, Estelle and Woodmere around 345 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 14:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 600 PM CST. * At 252 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3 to 5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bogalusa, Covington, Poplarville, Abita Springs, Varnado, Madisonville, Sun, Bush, Crossroads and Lacombe. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 29 and 42. Interstate 12 between mile markers 50 and 71. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...3-5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Cambria, Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cambria; Somerset ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of two tenths to four tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cambria and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice and wind. Travel could be nearly impossible at times on Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Passaic by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. Target Area: Western Passaic WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Western Passaic County. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snowfall totals for higher elevations.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Sanborn by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 13:49:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Sanborn WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph late tonight and Thursday. * WHERE...Sanborn, Davison, Hanson and Hutchinson Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility on Thursday. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Central and Eastern Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations ranging from a tenth to a quarter inch in the valleys below 1,000 feet to a quarter inch to one half of an inch above 1,000 feet. Sleet and snow accumulation around 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, and Eastern Mineral Counties. In Virginia, Frederick County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Dangerous travel conditions could impact the Thursday morning and Thursday evening commutes. Some closures are possible along major area roadways, including Interstates 81, Interstate 66, U.S. Highway 50, and Route 9. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain, mixed with sleet at times will begin late this evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push into the valleys by Thursday afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into Thursday evening.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Frederick by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Frederick ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations ranging from a tenth to a quarter inch in the valleys below 1,000 feet to a quarter inch to one half of an inch above 1,000 feet. Sleet and snow accumulation around 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, and Eastern Mineral Counties. In Virginia, Frederick County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Dangerous travel conditions could impact the Thursday morning and Thursday evening commutes. Some closures are possible along major area roadways, including Interstates 81, Interstate 66, U.S. Highway 50, and Route 9. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain, mixed with sleet at times will begin late this evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push into the valleys by Thursday afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into Thursday evening.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Kandiyohi, Pope by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Kandiyohi; Pope WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Pope and Kandiyohi Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Kidder, La Moure, Logan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 04:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you have travel plans today through Thursday, consider altering or cancelling your plans. If travel is absolutely necessary, be sure to carry a winter survival kit in your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Sheridan; Stutsman; Wells WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...From McClusky, Bismarck, and Linton through the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-15 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Ojai Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. Coldest temperatures will be in the far western San Fernando Valley and through the canyons of the Santa Monica Mountains where isolated temperatures down to 28 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Morgan ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations ranging from a tenth to a quarter inch in the valleys below 1,000 feet to a quarter inch to one half of an inch above 1,000 feet. Sleet and snow accumulation around 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, and Eastern Mineral Counties. In Virginia, Frederick County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Dangerous travel conditions could impact the Thursday morning and Thursday evening commutes. Some closures are possible along major area roadways, including Interstates 81, Interstate 66, U.S. Highway 50, and Route 9. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain, mixed with sleet at times will begin late this evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push into the valleys by Thursday afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into Thursday evening.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Western Highland ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations around a quarter to one half of an inch, with the higher amounts expected along the ridges. Total sleet accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Potomac Highlands of Virginia and West Virginia, Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, and the Blue Ridge Mountains. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Dangerous travel conditions will impact the Thursday morning and Thursday evening commutes. Some closures are possible along major area roadways, including Interstates 81, Interstate 64, and Interstate 66. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will begin this evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push into the valleys by Thursday afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into Thursday evening.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Albemarle, Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Nelson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Albemarle; Culpeper; Greene; Madison; Nelson; Orange; Rappahannock; Southern Fauquier WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations around a tenth to a quarter of an inch. * WHERE...The Central Virginia Piedmont region. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Hazardous travel conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will begin late this evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Freezing rain will transition to a soaking cold rain by early Thursday afternoon.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer, Venango by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Armstrong; Butler; Clarion; Forest; Mercer; Venango WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations around two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and western Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
Comments / 0