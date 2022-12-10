Shirrel Rhoades: 'Violent Night' is far from a silent night

As Christmas approaches, we often turn to movies to put us in the holiday mood — heartwarming classics like “Miracle on 34th Street” or “It’s a Wonderful Life,” goofy cult films like “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” or “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” oldies-but-goodies like “A Christmas Carol” or revisions like “Scrooged,” updates on the holiday theme like “The Santa Clause” or “Elf” or even “Spirited.”

And again cinema purists will debate over milk and cookies whether “Die Hard” is really a Christmas movie or not.

However, a new movie called “Violent Night” — an extreme blend of violence and holiday tropes — brooks no such argument. That’s because Santa Claus is the protagonist in this ho-ho-horror film. This gory home invasion comedy thriller (a contradiction in terms?) is a fusion of “Die Hard” and “Home Alone.”

However, instead of Kevin McAllister (Macaulay Culkin) setting pratfall booby traps for the invaders, we have Trudy (Leah Brady), a clever 7-year-old who turns her snare and ambushes into bloody mayhem.

And instead of Det. John McClane (Bruce Willis), we have an avenging Kris Kringle who “smashes their faces with ornaments and chops off their heads with ice skates” in brutal battles choreographed by Jonathan “Jojo” Eusebio (“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”).

Yes, you read that right. Santa Claus himself takes on the bad guys. He’s kinda obligated to help out because Trudy is on his “nice” list.

Not since “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians” have you seen the Jolly Old Elf so downright unjolly. Sure he was grumpy in “Bad Santa,” but not downright homicidal.

You can blame director Tommy Wirkola and writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller if you’re offended. Or you can sit back and laugh as your favorite Yuletide fables get turned upside down.

You see, Santa (as portrayed by David Harbour of TV’s “Stranger Days”) is a dyspeptic do-gooder who hates his job, thinks kids have become too materialistic, and goes about his rounds with bitter resentment.

And all of Santa’s barely suppressed anger comes to the forefront when he calls on the home of a ruthless businesswoman (Beverly D’Angelo from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”) and her greedy adult children. Seems a group of armed mercenaries led by a “Mr. Scrooge” (John Leguizamo) has taken the whole family hostage, including little Trudy.

As you might expect, these bad guys have picked the wrong holiday. Santa comes ready for trouble, pulling from his sleigh a sledgehammer that he affectionately calls the Skullcrusher.

You may find it hard to believe — after watching Santa stab a guy in the eye with a candy cane — that this blood-soaked affair actually manages to serve up all the hallmarks of a classic Christmas movie. As enumerated by fellow moviegoer Amy Han, these include “the reminder that the day is about more than material gifts, the redemptive power of a child’s belief in Santa, the importance of family togetherness in a greedy and selfish world.”

Nevertheless, as the title promises, this is indeed a “Violent Night” as David Harbour delivers a Santa with homicidal glee in his eyes.

Didn’t Tiny Tim once say, “God help us every one?”

Shirrel Rhoades is a former executive with Marvel Entertainment, a writer, publisher, professor and filmmaker. He is from North Carolina and lives in Florida. Contact him at srhoades@aol.com.