Albemarle Neighbor: Waltz to fill two roles: First Baptist pastor, CCC chief

It’s not often that someone who’s new to one job gets to be new to a second job at the same time.

But the Rev. Donald Waltz is tackling two new challenges at the same time. He is the new pastor at First Baptist Church of Elizabeth City and the new coordinator of the Albemarle Area United Way’s Community Care Collaborative.

Waltz said he looks forward to building relationships with First Baptist members and the community.

“My main goal is to get to know the church,” said Waltz.

Waltz officially began his position at First Baptist on Nov. 13.

Waltz also started a new position this week as manager of the Albemarle Area United Way’s Community Care Collaborative, succeeding Kelly Hoeltzel who has been promoted to the program’s outreach director.

The CCC provides temporary emergency financial assistance to residents of Pasquotank, Camden, Gates and Perquimans counties facing crises like paying a high utility bill or unexpected car repair.

“It’s a wonderful organization, and I look forward to working with them,” said Waltz. “Being able to make a difference in someone’s life means the world to me.”

Born in Hampton, Va., Waltz earned his bachelor’s degree in ministry from Mid-Atlantic Christian University in 2016. Waltz said he met his wife, Bethany, while attending MACU.

Waltz served as a youth minister at Gum Neck Church of Christ in Columbia. He later served as head pastor of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Elizabeth City. He also served as a chaplain for a hospice agency in Virginia Beach, Va., before starting his new position at First Baptist Church in Elizabeth City.

Waltz said there were various people who helped encourage him to become a pastor. They included his mother and his father-in-law, who is also a pastor.

When preparing his sermons, Waltz said he likes to communicate “simple and straight to the point.”

“I am a firm believer in teaching from the text and apply it to everyday life,” said Waltz.

Waltz encourages people to attend Sunday services at First Baptist Church Sundays at 11 a.m. Waltz said he goals at First Baptist include implementing a Bible study on Wednesdays and offering a Youth Night.

When he’s not busy, Waltz enjoys spending time with his wife and two children. They enjoy observing the stars through their telescope, watching movies and going on walks.

For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/ecfirstbaptist/. For more information about the AAUW’s Community Care Collaborative, contact https://www.aaunitedway.org.