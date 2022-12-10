American Pickers headed to North Carolina

The History Channel’s popular antique hunting show “American Pickers” will return to film episodes in North Carolina in February, producers announced.

The documentary series explores the world of antique “picking” by following Mike Wolfe, Danielle Colby and their team of skilled pickers as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

Ahead of the February visit, the show is looking for leads and would is hoping residents in the area can guide them to local hidden treasure, a release from the show said.

“If anyone local or someone they know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through we would love to hear from the person,” the release said.

The cast and crew are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them, the release said.

“As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics,” the release said. “Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past.”

Please note, the the show’s cast does not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public.

If interested, please send them a name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184. Find them on Facebook at @GotAPick.

Staff at American Pickers continue to take the pandemic seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC, the release said.