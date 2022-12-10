ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

The lottery — still bad for North Carolina

The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlPq3_0jdySzM800

I was firmly opposed to the state of North Carolina getting into the lottery business back in 2005.

There were many reasons. What worried me most was that the government, which should be in the business of encouraging its citizens to make good financial choices, would instead be encouraging them to throw their money to the winds to a state-owned lottery.

The government would be selling a bill of goods to its people.

How were our legislators persuaded to get into a business that harmed its people?

Now, I am beginning to remember.

Our leaders promised all kinds of things to get the votes they needed. There would be strict restrictions on advertising. Places for lottery sales would be limited. Programs to discourage addiction to gambling would be a part of the lottery’s responsibility.

All that and other things to discourage participation would be put in place. Such restrictions were promised knowing that as soon as the lottery was in place, those provisions could be quietly eliminated.

On March 30, 2006, the first lottery scratch-off tickets went on sale. Two months later Powerball was offered, beginning an escalation of enticing prizes that continues today.

For instance, early on, according to the lottery, “Gradual product roll-outs allowed people unfamiliar with the lottery to learn how to play and try new games.”

“On Super Bowl Sunday in February 2016, the lottery joined the multi-state game Lucky for Life. While some players enjoy the chance to win big top prizes or play for jackpots that grow larger, the unique top prize of $1,000 A Day for Life in the game offers the appeal of a prize that lasts a lifetime.”

The lottery boasted, “It is the only U.S. lottery to achieve both growth in sales and growth in earnings every year during its first 10 years.”

Is there a downside for the lottery’s success in achieving so much participation?

If so, every state in the nation except for five, shares the challenges.

The national situation was described in the Oct. 24 issue of The New Yorker in an article by Kathryn Schulz. It was titled “What We’ve Lost Playing the Lottery: The games are a bonanza for the companies that states hire to administer them. But what about the rest of us?” Her article was based in part on a new book, “For a Dollar and a Dream: State Lotteries in Modern America,” by historian Jonathan D. Cohen.

After describing some of the multiple games offered in convenience stores, such as Show Me $10,000!, $100,000 Lucky, Money Explosion, Cash Is King, Blazing Hot Cash, Big Cash Riches, Schulz writes, “The strangest of the many strange things about these tickets is that, unlike other convenience-store staples — Utz potato chips, Entenmann’s cinnamon-swirl buns, $1.98 bottles of wine — they are brought to you by your state government.”

These games, she writes “are, like state parks and driver’s licenses, a government service.”

Schultz writes, “At my local store, some customers snap up entire rolls — at a minimum, three hundred dollars’ worth of tickets — and others show up in the morning, play until they win something, then come back in the evening and do it again. All of this, repeated every day at grocery stores and liquor stores and mini-marts across the country, renders the lottery a ninety-one-billion-dollar business.”

Cohen writes, “Americans spend more on lottery tickets every year than on cigarettes, coffee or smartphones, and they spend more on lottery tickets annually than on video streaming services, concert tickets, books, and movie tickets combined.”

So, lottery tickets could be viewed as either “a benign form of entertainment or a dangerous addiction.”

Either way, the question remains, according to Cohen, whether governments charged with promoting the general welfare should be in the business of producing lottery tickets, publicizing them, and profiting from them.

Comments / 0

Related
The Modern Times

Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina

Lab grown meat coming to America.Photo by(Believer Meats) In 2019 a formal agreement was reached between the FDA and the USDA departments of America regarding the oversight of human food that is produced using animal cell technology that is “derived from cell-lines of USDA-amenable species.”
WILSON, NC
triad-city-beat.com

NC’s LGBTQ+ community struggles with more threats, violence as visibility grows

This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 8. Days before two Moore County power stations were shot in a targeted attack, plunging 45,000 people into a nearly a week of cold and darkness, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s National Terrorism Advisory System warned of a heightened danger of ideologically driven attacks against infrastructure.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in North Carolina

Have you ever wondered about the coldest place in North Carolina? When you think of the southeastern United States, cold probably isn’t an adjective that comes to mind. The state is known for its balmy beaches, beautiful mountain ranges, humidity, and average weather. However, North Carolina is home to...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Outsider.com

Massive 450-Pound Sunfish That Washed Ashore in North Carolina to Be Displayed in Museum

A North Carolina museum is adding a 450-pound sunfish that washed ashore in November to its world-renowned collection. A beachgoer discovered the sharptail mola sunfish at Seaview Pier at North Topsail Beach on Nov. 30. The person told the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries about the find, and the massive creature has since made its way to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
Jake Wells

Proposal would give North Carolina families thousands each year

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit lighter as we approach the holiday season, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal where children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy