Lovesick bulls are neat to see — from inside of a car

There’s a lovesick bull that often stands at a fence on my route to and from town. I finally stopped and took a picture of him. He never even noticed me.

The bull obviously has girlfriends living in the pasture across the road. He’s a healthy guy, but I don’t know when he ever eats because he’s always in the same spot staring intently and longingly across the way.

As far as I know, no one has ever thought it would be a good idea to approach that bull and try to pet him. He’s on the other side of a fence, but it’s not really a lot of fence. There are people dumb enough to do such a thing — although most of those people apparently would rather approach free-ranging buffalo.

Every so often there is a story in the news about someone being gored by a wild bison, usually in Yellowstone Park, after approaching the huge animal with a camera or intentions of petting the beast. “What is wrong with people?” my wife, Sharon, asked after reading one such story recently.

I didn’t have a good answer for her question. I suppose these might be people whose only large-animal experiences have been at petting zoos. They obviously were never chased by a bull.

I know better than to go near any bull, lovesick or not. And I didn’t have to visit Yellowstone Park to learn that lesson. My experience was while visiting country cousins as a 6-year-old.

We lived in town in Albemarle, N.C. My cousins lived in the country just outside Bluff City, Tenn.

I had never been in a cow pasture, which I learned is littered with things to avoid — and not just the obvious ones.

There can be prickly weeds and even cactuses. There also can be territorial bulls.

My cousin Wayne and I were chased by a bull and managed to climb over a gate in the nick of time. That’s how I knew to take that picture of the lovesick bull from a safe distance, and without getting out of my car.

Bison, according to one of the stories about a tourist-goring, have injured more people in Yellowstone Park than has any other animal. I guess we don’t hear much about people being gored by bulls because there’s not a lot of tourism around them — unless you count the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain.

There are dumb tourists, and there are just crazy people.

I’m never going to approach the lovesick bull that lives near me. But I might like to use him on a wine label. We have not named any of the wine we’re making on the farm yet, but “Lovesick Bull” kind of has a nice ring.

I looked it up to be sure no one else has thought of it. All I found was a bull joke: What did the lovesick bull say to the cow? Answer: “When I fall in love, it will be for heifer!”

That’s going on the label too.