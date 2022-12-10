ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opera House Hosting Holiday Concert

NELSONVILLE — If your attitude toward the holiday season falls under the category of “Bah Humbug,” then a musical event this weekend might be just what you need to get you into the holiday spirit.

The Columbus Symphony: Holiday Pops Spectacular concert will be taking place tonight at Stuart’s Opera House, located at 52 Public Square, Nelsonville, starting at 7:30 p.m.

According to SOH Marketing and Public Relations Director, Dylan Telerski, “The program should run about ninety minutes and will feature some holiday favorites, and conclude with an audience sing-along.”

Ticket prices are $45 for floor seats, $55 for box seats and $30 for seating in the balcony section. To purchase tickets call 740-753-1924

Telerski noted that doors will open an hour before the performance, and there’s a rumor that Santa might even be available for pictures in the lobby beforehand.

She detailed how this appearance will make the third time the CSO has performed at SOH. Telerski added, “ Our partnership with the orchestra also has an important educational component. During our summer arts camp, members of the orchestra do a musical work shop with the kids.”

Columbus Symphony Conductor, Ronald Jenkins, has been the orchestra since 1982. The following year, he came up with the concept for the popular Holiday Pops Spectacular concerts and has been performing them ever since.

Founded in 1951, the CSO is the state of Ohio’s premier musical performance organization, and continues to play a pivotal role in Columbus’s performing arts community.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Holiday Pops Spectacular performance was televised on WBNS-TV (Channel 10) on December 12, 2020. This performance was nominated for a regional Emmy Award.

For more information on this and other events coming to Stuart’s Oprea House, visit, https://stuartsoperahouse.org.

