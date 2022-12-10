ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Dec. 10 Bless Your Heart

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GaGz6_0jdySvpE00

Back in the day, we were taught that great changes to the church came from the bottom up, a “revival” if you will. Now we get the word from cultural elites located in the Ivy Tower as to what we believe. And don’t you dare raise any questions or your reserved pew will be canceled. Stiff upper lip and all that! Don’t rock the boat. Cast your nets over there. The eggheads got your back.

Thank you, Ace Hardware Greenville. Your outdoor Holiday lights are awe-inspiring!

BYH to the person who pointed out that corporate taxes today are much less (percentage-wise) today than they were 40 years ago. Have you considered that most manufacturing jobs in the U.S. today are in businesses owned by foreign companies? Big U.S. corporations today are not involved in manufacturing. We are now dependent on foreign companies to manufacture most of the products we consume.

Parents, remember good teachers are hard to find. Stop nitpicking when they are doing their best, especially when it’s something you can’t even control yourself with your own child. They are here to teach and nurture. Not raise.

Bless the hearts of those inconsiderate delivery drivers who treat the bike lanes on Fifth Street as their own personal parking spaces. Doing so forces bikers out into the shared travel lanes and risks their lives. Doing that increases the liability to your company. Is the minute saved worth all that? Find a proper place to park when making your deliveries!

ECU had rentable Lime Bikes but removed them due to student misbehavior. This year they got Wheels for just two days before they, too, were removed due to misbehavior. Instead of micro-mobility in our area, we get congestion, pollution and deadly roadways. How about having ECU removes cars from campus due to massive misbehaviors? Maybe students and staff would all be healthier if they walked a bit more, BTHs.

BYH to all the people clamoring for more police to protect the public. We don’t need more police; we need attorneys to prosecute the people arrested by the police. People arrested should be held accountable for their actions. This means that prosecutors need to uphold the law, not find ways to provide excuses for people committing crime. I have the highest respect for police officers. I have nothing but contempt for worthless prosecutors.

BYH to new hires who think they are impressing their coworkers by continually buying food for them. This is the real world; just do your job competently and then we’ll be impressed.

BOH, it’s best to learn to appreciate the little things in life, for someday they will be the big things.

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com

The gift that keeps on giving

People often ask me, “how do you find so much to write about for your column? You have a great memory to remember so much.” I most often reply, “I was given the gift of stories.” Growing up and listening to the older people in my family, and those who lived in our community, share the stories of their lives enabled me to develop a love of storytelling. My grandmother would often entertain our neighbors on our front porch, and they’d share lots of stories about how they grew up, the people they knew, the events that happened in town, and their knowledge of the lineage of various families.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Resiliency Collaboration offers resources, giveaways in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Communities across the east are learning about resources that are available to them ahead of the holidays. Peletah Institute for Building Resilient Communities held their first ENC Regional Church and Community Holiday Resiliency Collaborative at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center this morning. The collaborative, which featured 80 community organizations offered support […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

ENC social services department hosts holiday decorating competition

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An organization in Eastern Carolina wanted to boost morale and get employees into the holiday cheer this season, and to do so, it hosted a door decorating competition. Any decorating contest calls for a bit of creativity and one supervisor wanted her door to represent more...
PITT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Four a.m. wakeup call: too early for mom and dad

If any person does not believe that Christmas season is here, then they missed the Washington Christmas Parade. The children lined the streets with smiles across their faces and waiting to see Santa Claus riding on top of a fire truck. He did not disappoint them either, because he was bigger than life and throwing candy as he went by. There was not a problem in the world and there should not have been, you see kids at Christmas make this season so great. Can you remember when the Christmas season began in your home?
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Makerspace of Greenville provides work area for creatives

Darby George and Tara George had the idea for Makerspace in 2019. They quickly got the business going and started allowing creators to come in and use their wood and metal working equipment. Makerspace of Greenville provides work area for creatives. Darby George and Tara George had the idea for...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville police chief speaks at monthly power luncheon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The December Power Luncheon was held Tuesday at the Hilton Greenville. Police Chief Ted Sauls was the speaker at the event which ran from noon to 1 p.m. He shared what his department is doing to ensure the betterment of the city. “We want to be...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ENC residents react to signing of gay marriage law

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Biden signed the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act at the White House Tuesday. The law protects the rights of Americans in same-sex and interracial marriages and people across the U.S. are celebrating. “I’m feeling validated and seen, not like a second-class citizen,” Greenville resident Kirby...
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Greenville organization holds annual free community holiday-themed event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A local nonprofit made sure on Saturday that children in the community had a chance to have fun this holiday season. Event organizers said they love seeing children have fun and enjoy themselves. Heartoscope held its second annual free community holiday-themed event at the Eppes Community Center in Greenville. Children of […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Winterville bringing in the holiday spirit

The Town of Winterville held its annual Christmas parade, market, and tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, all to bring in the jolliest season. The Town of Winterville held its annual Christmas parade, market, and tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, all to bring in the jolliest season. Rise in RSV and...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

State Treasurer Folwell returns $2,800 to Lenoir County 4-H

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The state treasurer returned more than $2,800 to Lenoir County 4-H on Tuesday. State Treasurer Dale Folwell identified $2,897.35 belonging to Lenoir County 4-H and once finding the missing money, returned it. “Any time we can put money back into the hands of the rightful owners...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WDTN

Do you know them? Greenville PD seeks robbery suspects

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greenville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two suspects in a robbery. According to a Facebook post by the Greenville Police Department, a robbery occurred in the evening hours of Saturday, Dec. 10. Police said a knife was shown and several items were stolen from the victim.
GREENVILLE, OH
WNCT

West Craven High School mourns loss of student

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School announced that senior Bobby Gatto passed away on December 11. Gatto was a member of Class of 2023 at West Craven High School. He was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Sunday and did not survive. West Craven High School officials said in a […]
VANCEBORO, NC
wraltechwire.com

Havelock meets needs, invests in future with ARP funds

The American Rescue Plan offers a generational opportunity for municipalities, not just to recover from the pandemic, but to thrive well into the future. It is this forward-looking aspect of the ARP that is most consequential. How can communities best utilize these funds to create a lasting impact?. All across...
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

Pitt Co. businesses weigh in on inflation impact as rates slow

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Prices rose 7.1% in November, down from 7.7% in October. That’s based on numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Prices may be going up a bit slower, but how does that impact the bottom line for businesses? WITN talked to some in Pitt County Tuesday to get that very answer.
PITT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant inspections

The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. A few old mouse droppings on storage shelves. Bathroom lavatory only 70-72F today. Square cornered sink not approved. Test strips seem to be damaged and not reading accurately. A few dead bugs on floor post extermination. Area of ceiling/wall...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
KINSTON, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy