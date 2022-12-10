Dec. 10 Bless Your Heart

Back in the day, we were taught that great changes to the church came from the bottom up, a “revival” if you will. Now we get the word from cultural elites located in the Ivy Tower as to what we believe. And don’t you dare raise any questions or your reserved pew will be canceled. Stiff upper lip and all that! Don’t rock the boat. Cast your nets over there. The eggheads got your back.

Thank you, Ace Hardware Greenville. Your outdoor Holiday lights are awe-inspiring!

BYH to the person who pointed out that corporate taxes today are much less (percentage-wise) today than they were 40 years ago. Have you considered that most manufacturing jobs in the U.S. today are in businesses owned by foreign companies? Big U.S. corporations today are not involved in manufacturing. We are now dependent on foreign companies to manufacture most of the products we consume.

Parents, remember good teachers are hard to find. Stop nitpicking when they are doing their best, especially when it’s something you can’t even control yourself with your own child. They are here to teach and nurture. Not raise.

Bless the hearts of those inconsiderate delivery drivers who treat the bike lanes on Fifth Street as their own personal parking spaces. Doing so forces bikers out into the shared travel lanes and risks their lives. Doing that increases the liability to your company. Is the minute saved worth all that? Find a proper place to park when making your deliveries!

ECU had rentable Lime Bikes but removed them due to student misbehavior. This year they got Wheels for just two days before they, too, were removed due to misbehavior. Instead of micro-mobility in our area, we get congestion, pollution and deadly roadways. How about having ECU removes cars from campus due to massive misbehaviors? Maybe students and staff would all be healthier if they walked a bit more, BTHs.

BYH to all the people clamoring for more police to protect the public. We don’t need more police; we need attorneys to prosecute the people arrested by the police. People arrested should be held accountable for their actions. This means that prosecutors need to uphold the law, not find ways to provide excuses for people committing crime. I have the highest respect for police officers. I have nothing but contempt for worthless prosecutors.

BYH to new hires who think they are impressing their coworkers by continually buying food for them. This is the real world; just do your job competently and then we’ll be impressed.

BOH, it’s best to learn to appreciate the little things in life, for someday they will be the big things.

