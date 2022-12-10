Dec. 10 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Newcomers Club

The December meeting of the Newcomers Club of Greenville will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday beginning with a social time at 11:30 and lunch at noon at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane. Cost will be $20 payable at the door. The group will be collecting unwrapped gifts for JOY Community Center. Reservations should be made on or before Sunday at newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.

Youth concert

Greenville Choral Society Youth and Children’s Holiday Concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd Free. Admission is free. Guests are asked to bring a stuffed animal for TEDI Bear Advocacy Center. Visit greenvillechoralsociety.com.

Farkas town hall

State Rep. Brian Farkas will host his end-of-term town hall virtually at 7 p.m. on Monday via Zoom. Farkas will highlight accomplishments. Representative-elect Gloristine Brown, who will serve neighboring House District 8, will join as a special guest. The agenda will leave time for attendees to ask questions and make comments. Register online at https://bit.ly/3F24wHZ or by calling 919-733-5757.

Power lunch

The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly power luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will feature new Greenville Police Department Chief Ted Sauls. It’s $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Visit greenvillenc.org/events to register or call Aileen Peacock at 752-4101 Ext. 2223 by Monday, Dec. 12.

Jolly Jamboree

The Pitt County Health Department will host its first Jolly Jamboree event from 1–7 p.m. Thursday at 403 Government Circle. The free indoor-outdoor event will feature games, crafts, food samples, outdoor activities and information about various programs and resources for Pitt County families.

Old Fashioned Christmas

The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will host its annual Old Fashioned Christmas from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 16-17. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children 2-17. A special seniors-only (55-plus) event is 2-5 p.m. on Dec. 18 for $10. Enjoy candlelight tours of decorated historic buildings, living history demonstrations, live music, storytelling, children’s activities, visits with Santa, and cider and cookies at the country store. Purchase tickets online at www.ecvillageandfarmmuseum.com or at the gate.

Eppes Alumni Concert

The Eppes Alumni Community Chorus will present its Christmas Concert a 3 p.m. on Dec. 17 at York Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 201 Tyson St. The event is free and open to the public. Call 714-3976 or 321-5614.

NAMI meetings

The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County holds an education and support meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in Room 209 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road, for individuals who are experiencing a mental illness, family members who have a loved one with a mental illness, mental health professionals and concerned community members. Family support group meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month in Room 208. The group welcomes anyone age 18 or older who has a family member with a mental illness. Email namipittco@gmail.com or call 902-6264.

Young entrepreneurs

The “Entrepreneurs: We Run the World”

retreat will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday at

Greenville City Hall, third-floor gallery. To

register for the free event, visit Eventbrite

and search Entrepreneurs: We Run the

World. For more information, contact

ecifyouthretreat@gmail.com.