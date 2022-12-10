GREAT riders show interest in 'on-call' service

GREAT riders said they would be open to using an Uber-like service instead of a fixed bus route if it meets their work and personal transportation needs.

That was the message staff with AECOM, an infrastructure consulting company, and Public Participation Partners received from about 65 riders during an information session held Thursday at Greenville’s G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center and on the Route 4 bus.

Ridership is down on the Greenville Area Transit System. The GREAT system had a fixed-route ridership of 441,463 in 2019, according to information presented to the Greenville City Council in October. The ridership dropped to 323,836 in fiscal year 2020. Data for 2021 wasn’t available..

The decreased ridership caused the city to reduce its hours of operation and end Saturday service.

City leaders are pursuing ways to increase usage within the existing $3.55 million budget.

The plan presented to Greenville bus travelers on Thursday calls for replacing Route 4, which incorporates East Carolina University’s main campus and selected areas north of the Tar River, with a microtransit system.

A microtransit system is similar to Uber and Lyft, but at a much lower cost, said Kevin Mulligan, Greenville public works director.

A person would call a telephone number or use an app to schedule a ride and would be picked up in as soon as 15 minutes, he said. Wilmington, Raleigh and Wilson currently are offering microtransit services.

“When you talk to them about the fact that it is a Uber/Lyft kind of thing and it adds more flexibility so they are not having to wait for a bus for an hour, they can kind of schedule their ride, add flexibility, it sounded like everybody was OK,” said Drew Joyner, planning department manager for AECOM, who presented the proposal while riding the Route 4 bus on Thursday.

“The idea of on-call (rides) is really good,” said Tiffany Brame, who looked over a proposed route map while waiting for a friend at the transportation center.

Brame infrequently uses the bus but said it came in handy once when she was faced with a two-hour walk from her job to her house. She caught the bus and was there in about 30 minutes.

Prior to the pandemic, the city charged riders $1 for a one-way trip. Young children and older adults received discounts. The city suspended the charge when COVID struck, but it wants to resume fares when program changes are implemented.

Along with replacing Route 4, it’s proposed the city create a hybrid system that has fixed-route buses and microtransit vehicles sharing some routes. The microtransit vehicles would cover passengers in the outer reaches of the system, while the buses operate closer to the city’s core.

Mulligan said that would reduce the current headway, the time it takes a bus to complete a route, from one hour to 30 minutes.

It’s also proposed that Route 3, which covers Hooker Road, Pitt Community College, Kristin Drive and Thomas Langston Park, be combined with Route 6, which covers Vidant Hospital, Spring Forest Road, Dickinson Avenue, Hooker Road and Pitt Community College.

Routes 3 and 6 have the highest riderships, with average monthly trips of 7,650 and 7,582, according to data presented to the council.

Joyner said when asked about other changes, riders wanted extended hours of operation.

Currently the hours of operation are 7:25 a.m. until 5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Joyner said some riders wanted to see the hours extended to 7 p.m or 10 p.m. Almost as many wanted earlier hours.

There also was support for operating on Saturdays, he said. The city offered Saturday service prior to the pandemic.

Mulligan said the city will likely partner with a contractor to launch a pilot microtransit system service.

Mulligan said there are a lot of details to work out, but he believes a pilot program could be underway when the new fiscal year begins on July 1.