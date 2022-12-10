ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ayden, NC

Ayden barbecue legend has died

By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Barbecue and collard aficionados are joining residents of Ayden in mourning the loss of a community legend.

Latham “Bum” Dennis, the founder and owner of Bum’s Restaurant and Catering in Ayden, has died.

“He was an Ayden icon, a legend, if you will,” said Mitchell Oakley, a longtime newspaper editor and publisher. “He started a business from scratch and made it a centerpiece in downtown Ayden where both men and women came to sit at the big table where all the world’s problems were solved, or at least they were amicably discussed.”

Dennis purchased the restaurant building in 1963. With his wife, Shirley, at his side and later his children, he built a restaurant celebrated for its barbecue, buffet and breakfast.

His collards, which he grew, were also pretty popular. He supplied the greens for the Ayden Collard Festival’s collard eating contest.

The restaurant was open on Friday and a memorial, featuring a cup of coffee, was created at the chair Dennis occupied during the day.

“It’s heartbreaking that he is gone,” said Amy Landing, who has worked as a waitress at Bum’s for three years. “He was always quick-witted and funny and conversational and could make a joke out of everything. Everyone’s talking about how they are going to miss his charm.”

Friday was a sad day, Landing said, but it was good to hear the many stories people shared about Dennis’ kindness.

“He was well-known for being a man of integrity, a man of faith, a man of family and that was seen in his business,” said Ayden Mayor Steve Tripp. “He treated people like family.” It wasn’t unusual to hear that Dennis had sent food to people who were sick or to families who had a member die.

“He knew food was part of his ministry, to reach out to other people. To help people with good food in a sad situation. And to me, that reflects his heart,” Tripp said.

Dennis’ influence spread beyond Ayden. Tripp said when he traveled to other parts of the state and country, and mentioned he was from Ayden, it wasn’t unusual to meet someone who had heard of Bum’s restaurant or who had dined there.

Hundreds of people filled the restaurant’s Facebook page with messages of condolence, many using the words “kind,” “happy,” “humble” and “helpful” to describe Dennis.

“He’s been an icon, he’s been a legend of the town of Ayden,” Tripp said.

“I will never forget him nor will many others in this community,” Oakley said. “He touched many lives and will remain in the hearts of us all.”

Landing said the restaurant plans to be open today from 5:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Funeral arrangements are still pending.

Greenville, NC
