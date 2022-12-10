ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

UScellular gives JOY Community Center & Soup Kitchen $5,000 Donation

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

The holidays are about connecting with friends and family, and UScellular is nourishing these connections by enabling communities to share a meal with the ones they love.

In a visit on Dec. 8, UScellular donated $5,000 in kitchen supplies, canned food, and baking supplies to JOY Community Center & Soup Kitchen to aid them in their mission of combatting food insecurity by providing meals to the poor and homeless in the community. They are the only place in Greenville that prepares and serves free, nutritious, hot midday & evening meals to address this essential need. Their patrons represent people from all demographics as they do not discriminate based on race, age, and ethnicity, or underlying health conditions. For some, this may be their only meal of the day.

UScellular’s donation will be utilized to cook and prepare full meals for the extensive number of individuals that come through the organization. UScellular in partnership with JOY’s Soup Kitchen have developed a comprehensive list of items that will create a great meal for hundreds of families and individuals that walk through the doors of the soup kitchen every day. The abundance of food and kitchen supply items donated will not only help the organization through this holiday season but will continue to bring their mission to life and nourish those in their community in 2023 as well.

“JOY Community Center & Soup Kitchen does so much for the Greenville community, so we wanted to fulfill their wish list and help them deliver the much-needed support they provide throughout the area,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for UScellular in eastern North Carolina. “Food has the power to connect people, and we believe every family deserves to come together, strengthen ties, and make memories this time of year.”

“A donation like the one from UScellular secures and guarantees the ability of three months of fresh foods for our community,” said Tom Quigley, chair of JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen. “When a ship is in stormy waters it looks for a lighthouse to get back to safety. I want JOY Community Center to be that lighthouse in this community. I want people who are in need of a hand up to be able to find joy.”

This holiday season, UScellular is providing food banks, pantries, and shelters with needed supplies and has a goal to support more than 135 organizations across the country. UScellular retail stores are also collecting donations for local food-focused non-profits. For more information, go to newsroom.uscellular.com/nourishing-connections.

Waldrum chair of Council of Teaching Hospitals and Health Systems

Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of ECU Health and dean of the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University, assumed the role as chair of the Council of Teaching Hospitals and Health Systems (COTH) Administrative Board for the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), effective Nov. 12. In addition to his chairman role, Waldrum also is a voting member of the AAMC Board of Directors.

COTH members include CEOs, presidents, and other executives who lead the AAMC’s nearly 400-member teaching hospitals and health systems. They concentrate on issues specific to academic medicine, such as demonstrating its value and societal good; financing graduate medical education; funds flow and enterprise-wide mission alignment. Dr. Waldrum is a leading voice in advocating for policies promoting and enhancing academic health care and in particular, rural academic health care.

“Dr. Waldrum has clearly earned the respect of hospital executives and leaders in academic medicine across the country as he was selected for this leadership role by his peers,” said Rosha McCoy, MD, AAMC acting chief health care officer. “As an AAMC council, COTH is one of the crucial professional development groups for the association, bringing together the highest tiers of leadership from academic medical centers. Dr. Waldrum has shown a deep commitment to patients and communities, with a particular focus on rural communities, a passion for academic medicine, and an excellent ability to navigate tough challenges. We are thrilled to have him as chair of the COTH Administrative Board and look forward to working with him over the coming year.”

“It’s an honor to work collaboratively with other leaders across the nation who are committed and passionate about academic health care,” Waldrum said. “I understand the important responsibility and opportunity I have to highlight and advocate for the future of health care in rural America. I appreciate my peers for entrusting me with the opportunity to bring my unique perspective to the AAMC Council of Teaching Hospitals and Health Systems.”

The AAMC leads and serves the academic medicine community to improve the health of people everywhere. Founded in 1876 and based in Washington, D.C., the AAMC is a not-for-profit association dedicated to transforming health through medical education, health care, medical research, and community collaborations.

Snow Hill Police Department recognizes first officer of the year

SNOW HILL — The diligence and dedication of a Snow Hill Police Department officer earned her recognition recently as the agency’s first-ever officer of the year.

Police Chief Josh Smith presented Bria Payton with the Officer of the Year award for 2022 at the Nov. 14 town Board of Commissioners meeting.

“She has volunteered for the more onerous tasks that a police officer wouldn’t have,” Smith told commissioners. “She has always done a great job.”

Payton organized the department’s first trunk or treat event this year with other local agencies that drew a large and enthusiastic crowd of Snow Hill families.

“The trunk or treat event was her baby,” Smith said. “She’s been in class all day today on her day off and she’s going to do it again tomorrow. She will be attending the taser instructor school and come December she will also be attending a two-week class at the Justice Academy for Crime Scene Investigation. These are all things she’s volunteered to do.”

Meanwhile Payton is working on her master’s degree, the chief said. “I don’t know how she does it. We want to recognize Bri for her hard work and the dedication that she’s had to the department. I am incredibly proud to present Bria Payton as the first Snow Hill Police Officer of the year for 2022.”

BrightStar Care opens in Greenville

BrightStar Care, the nation’s leading home care and medical staffing franchise with more than365 corporate and independently owned and operated agencies, is opening a new location in Greenville.

The office serves families across Greenville, Winterville, New Bern,Washington, Tarboro, Farmville, Vanceboro, and Ayden.

BrightStar Careof Greenville provides home care services including personal care, transitional care, senior care, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, medical staffing solutions and more.

Husband and wife duo Amy Eason and Blake Eason are the owners of this new BrightStar Care location.Blake is a CPA with nearly 20 years of experience in accounting for various industries, including health care, and has spent the last six years in financial leadership roles.

Amy has a background in special education and works in higher education at East CarolinaUniversity.

After starting a family, the couple decided they wanted to start their own business. After experiencing the benefits of home care, having witnessed both their grandparents utilize the service to age safely in place, Amy and Blake began researching home care investment options.

Blake was attracted toBrightStar Care’s franchise business model and eventually, they made the leap to open their agency.

The Easons said they look forward to providing home care to the Greenville community and having the opportunity to run their business as a family.

The business is located at 2022Address:625 B Lynndale Court, Greenville.

Greenville, NC
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

