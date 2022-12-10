ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ayden, NC

DWI Roundup: Man charged with DWI after driving car into ditch

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

An Ayden man was charged with driving while impaired after driving his vehicle into a ditch on the morning of Dec. 2.

Hunter Franklin Bright, 26, of 5292 Ayden Golf Club, Ayden, drove his vehicle into a ditch on East Hanrahan Road, Ayden, at 10:35 a.m. on Dec. 2. He reportedly had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, and was unsteady on his feet. Court documents said the driver did not know where he was. His blood alcohol content was 0.23.

Bright’s arrest was one of eight documented in Pitt County between Nov. 28 and Dec. 7. Court documents contain the following details and allegations of the other arrests:

Simone Alece Brown, 29, of 510 Spring Forest Road, Greenville, was stopped by Winterville police at 1:38 a.m. on Dec. 3 on N.C. 11 near Beacon Drive. Court documents said she failed to maintain lane control, had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, red, glassy eyes, was swaying and admitted to drinking. She also reportedly had open containers of alcohol in her vehicle. Her blood alcohol content was 0.09.Deonta Jordan Cobb, 24, was involved in a motor vehicle collision on U.S. 264 on Dec. 3. Court documents said he had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.14.Lakelsha Omeika Ushonda Foreman, 27, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol on U.S. 13 at 11:12 a.m. on Dec. 1. Court documents said she was combative, unsteady on her feet and had slurred speech. Her blood alcohol content was 0.17.Derrick Lamont Hopkins, 50, of 3215 Summer Place, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 6:49 p.m. on Dec. 3 after he was involved in a collision on Tupper Road, Greenville. Court documents said he had an odor of alcohol on his breath, failed field sobriety tests and had discarded an empty bottle of alcohol into a nearby ditch. His blood alcohol content was 0.17.Robert Alexander Lorentz, 32, was stopped by Greenville police at the intersection of Comanche Street and Fifth Street after he was driving the wrong way on the road. Court documents said the driver had a strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.23.Shaquoya Patriece May, 29, was stopped by Winterville police after she was reportedly going 100 mph in a 35 zone at 2:12 a.m. on Dec. 4. Court documents said May was driving recklessly and ran a stop sign while traveling on N.C. 11 near Boyd Street. Her blood alcohol content was not reported.Garrett Ray Taylor, 44, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at midnight on Dec. 4 while traveling on Avon Road in Greenville. Court documents said Taylor wrecked his vehicle, had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol and refused field sobriety tests.

