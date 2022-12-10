Read full article on original website
Related
hstoday.us
IBM to Acquire Octo
IBM has announced an agreement to acquire Octo, a U.S.-based IT modernization and digital transformation services provider exclusively serving the U.S. federal government, including defense, health, and civilian agencies. IBM’s acquisition of Octo establishes one of the largest digital transformation partners to the federal government. Upon the close of the acquisition, Octo’s approximately 1,500 employees will join IBM Consulting’s U.S. public and federal market organization.
U.S. to Announce ‘Holy Grail’ Fusion Breakthrough: Net Energy Gain
The Department of Energy is preparing this week to announce a major breakthrough in nuclear energy that may pave the way for a clean power revolution. The agency is expected to disclose Tuesday that American scientists at the federally run Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California have successfully produced a fusion reaction that resulted in a net energy gain, according to The Washington Post, a process which replicates the way energy is created on the sun. The development has long been considered a “holy grail” of the country’s green power ambitions—leading to totally renewable, unlimited energy. Billions of dollars in both public and private funds have been plowed into similar projects. Scientists, however, are quick to predict that the commercial technology is at least a decade away.Read it at The Financial Times
hstoday.us
Security On-Demand Acquires Booz Allen Hamilton’s Commercial Managed Threat Services Business
With the backing of Nautic Partners, Security On-Demand has announced that it has acquired Booz Allen Hamilton’s commercial Managed Threat Services (MTS) business. MTS and Security On-Demand will operate as one unified organization and brand: DeepSeas. With a combined track record of nearly 30 years of experience in cybersecurity,...
hstoday.us
Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle Share DoD Cloud Contract
The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded contracts with a combined potential value of up to $9 billion to Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle under the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) program. JWCC is the successor to Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI), which attracted contracting controversy and was canceled last year in favor of a multi-cloud approach.
SpaceNews.com
Antenna maker Anywaves plots aggressive US expansion
TAMPA, Fla. — French satellite antenna maker Anywaves said Dec. 8 it has raised around $3 million to help capture more business from U.S. customers. Anywaves CEO Nicolas Capet said the funds from French investor Ylliade Groupe enable the company to accelerate sales and marketing efforts in the United States, where only 10% of its customers are currently based.
Comments / 0