Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)Idaho UncoveredBoise, ID
9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not MissIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For RemodelingJoel EisenbergBarboursville, WV
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
KIVI-TV
Nampa native, SkotLynd Cagle, breaks American Record at USA Weightlifting American Open in Atlanta
NAMPA, Idaho — It's about 5:45 a.m. on a snowy Monday morning in Nampa. Addy Cagle gets a notification on her phone that school has been canceled. It was a snow day in the Treasure Valley, and thousands of kids woke up to that news. Addy's daughter SkotLynd was already up though. She had been lifting weights for around half an hour already.
Growth taxing Treasure Valley water supply, agriculture
BOISE, Idaho — The incredible growth in the Treasure Valley is having significant effects on an industry that Idaho and eastern Oregon were built on -- agriculture. Tristan Winegar is the President of the Washington County Farm Bureau and a farmer and rancher in Weiser. His family has been ranching and farming awhile.
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
An eastern Idaho delegation that had gone to Boise to discuss freight rates returned home this week in 1922 hopeful that a temporary injunction could be made permanent, bringing some relief to Bonneville County and the upper Snake River Valley. State Sen. M.B. Yeaman led the Commercial Club group, which also included W.L. Shattuck, George Brunt and Charles J. Carlson. “As an aftermath of the meeting at Boise, interest is now being revived in coal mines in the Teton basin country near Victor,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “State mining inspectors report that coal in sufficient quantities to supply the people of this valley for 100 years, at a saving of $600,000 a year, is available. The Union Pacific and the Oregon Short Line railroads have announced that a rate established some years ago on coals at the mines would still stand and have promised to extend cooperation in developing the property.”
Post Register
West Ada, Boise, Nampa and Middleton among today's school closures
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) — There are several school closures today. - Additionally all athletic practices districtwide and all district performances have been canceled due to inclement weather. All junior high girls' basketball games in grades 7/8 and grade 9 have been canceled. Nampa School District. Vallivue. Sacred Heart Catholic...
City of Boise to soon be able to test wastewater for RSV, other viruses
BOISE, Idaho — It is likely you have seen a coworker out on sick leave recently. Between influenza, RSV, and Covid, more people have been getting sick this time of year. Soon, the City of Boise will be able to track trends in all of those viruses. Since the...
Fact or Fiction: You Are Legally Required to Shovel Sidewalks in Boise
A few years ago, there was a nasty debate broke out in the Boise Bench Dwellers Facebook group when Amanda made a simple request of her neighbors. After a winter storm rolled through Boise, she simply posted:. To the able-bodied people: This winter runner does not appreciate all the not...
Warming shelters located in City of Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho — As the winter weather temperatures reach freezing points, the City of Nampa has already made preparations to keep its community safe and warm this season. The city established multiple warming stations located throughout Nampa, similar to the cooling locations that were offered during the summer. The stations are there for anyone needing a break from the cold and a moment to warm up.
Nathan Gates commits to Washington State and breaks down his decision
Huntington Beach (Calif.) Edison offensive lineman Nathan Gates just announced his commitment to Washington State. Things moved quickly with Gates and the Cougars. Washington State offered him last Wednesday, he took his official visit over the weeknd and committed while on campus. “I love the family atmosphere there,” Gates said....
Moscow murders: Tuesday marks one month since stabbing near campus
MOSCOW, Idaho — Tuesday marks one month since the stabbing attack that claimed the lives of four students near campus at the University of Idaho. In its latest update, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) asked the public to "stay focused on the official facts" released by police. In a...
Post Register
Longer ER wait times, some Idaho patients being transferred out of state
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – RSV, Covid-19, and the Flu. All three viruses are creating challenges for health professionals. A St. Luke’s spokeswoman tells CBS2/IdahoNews.com “things remain very crowded in our Children’s hospital and adult admissions are currently up as well.”. St. Luke’s says cases of RSV...
KTVB
Boise State coaches hold news conference before Frisco Bowl
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State University football team is preparing to play North Texas Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas. It will be the first bowl appearance by the Broncos since 2019. Boise State was invited to the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl following the 2021 season, but the game was canceled after Boise State withdrew due to an increase of COVID-19 cases within the program. In 2020, the Broncos opted to forego a bowl game following a season abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Weather roundup: Snowy, wet road conditions around Treasure Valley
IDAHO, USA — Despite snowy and wet conditions on Monday, various Treasure Valley law enforcement agencies reported fewer crashes compared to other snowy days. As of later Monday afternoon, the Ada County Sheriff's Office reported 24 crashes called into dispatch and six slide-offs. Canyon County reported six slide-offs and...
Idaho college murders: New clues in hunt for killer
Police in Moscow, Idaho, say they have new clues in the search for the person who murdered college students Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen.
Boise Area Schools Need To End Wasteful Useless Snow Days [pics]
It's a snow day for Treasure Valley students. As reported here, you can see that most of our local schools have called it a day due to too much snow on the ground. Local officials call whether or not to have school based on snowfall, ice accumulation, temperatures, and other factors.
Caution! Boise Area Roads Are Dangerous This Morning
Roads are wet and snow-filled this morning. Some folks will do their best to respect others, show caution, and take extra time to get to work. However, other folks will falsely believe that their vast trucks or smaller cars will drive just as they do when the pavement is not snow-covered. Most of us cannot take the day off, so please take your time on your way to work this morning.
