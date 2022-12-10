Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man bit in waters off Hawaii in apparent shark attack
An apparent shark attack at Anaehoomalu Bay ended with a man being seriously injured on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Filipinos in Hawaii are rediscovering, relearning what it means to be Filipino
Some collect baseball cards, stamps — this Kaneohe man collects abandoned carts. Josh Baldovi looks for things people fail to return and on Tuesday, he just reached a milestone. Proposed walls draw complaints as planning for Ala Wai flood control continues. Updated: seconds ago. |. The U.S. Army Corps...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Healthier Hawaii: How to deal with vog and identify allergies
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The double eruption of Mauna Loa and Kilauea on Hawaii Island may be over, but some of us are still feeling the effects of vog. In fact, vog could get worse starting Wednesday as lighter winds take over. Dr. Jeffrey Kam of Straub Medical Center explains symptoms...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Swimmer hospitalized following ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68-year-old Waikoloa man is in stable condition after suffering a shark bite Tuesday morning. According to the Hawaii Island police, the man was swimming off Anaehoomalu Bay about 8:15 a.m. when the 12-foot tiger shark bit him on the lower left torso. Witnesses said the man...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Plans to prevent Waikiki from flooding still in discussion
The announcement was made Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Coroner. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The newest tool in the fight against rapid ohia death: A chainsaw mounted on a drone
As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. Data shows toxic 'forever chemicals'...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Tracking Two Fronts
FIRST ALERT: A large NW swell arrives later this week plus we are tracking a front and then deep topical moisture. Click on the video for the details. FIRST ALERT: Tracking passing showers and then slower winds later this week. Updated: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:20 PM HST. |. Expect...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Some collect baseball cards, stamps — this Kaneohe man collects abandoned carts
Proposed walls draw complaints as planning for Ala Wai flood control continues. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proposing a 6-feet high wall along the Ala Wai Canal to mitigate a 20 to 50 year flood. Low morale, staff shortages takes toll on EMS services for Oahu community. Updated:...
foxwilmington.com
Hawaiian Scuba Diver Had Terrifying Close Call With Boat
A motorboat driver narrowly misses a Hawaiian scuba diver’s head. The terrifying close encounter happened when scuba diver Chris Lastra was spearfishing off the coast of Honolulu. Lastra’s camera captured the moment a boat almost hits him after a surface check. Luckily, he was not hurt but the boat propeller’s cut through his flipper. Lastra takes full responsibility, admitting he should have placed a dive buoy to alert boaters of his position.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 4 COVID deaths, nearly 1,200 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported four additional coronavirus deaths and 1,191 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 369,914. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
USGS: Mauna Loa and Kilauea no longer erupting; alert levels downgraded
Filipinos in Hawaii are rediscovering, relearning what it means to be Filipino. One in four Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry, and most are from one specific region in the Philippines. Low morale, staff shortages takes toll on EMS services for Oahu community. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. EMS chief...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu EMS ‘stretched thin’ as low morale, staff shortages takes major toll
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shortage of emergency workers has been taking ambulances of Oahu’s streets and paramedics are among those complaining. On Tuesday the Honolulu Emergency Services Director Dr. Jim Ireland, acknowledged morale is an issue within the department. He said he wants his staff to know that they...
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: New Spiderman trailer and skiing Santas
Howard Dicus breaks down how inflation is affecting the price of food, gas and other daily necessities. Healthier Hawaii: How to deal with vog and identify allergies. Dr. Jeffrey Kam of Straub Medical Center explains vog symptoms and how to distinguish an allergy from a cold. Cheap Eats: Miyakonjo Bento.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now-Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Winds will ease slightly, with only minimal showers Saturday. Mostly dry conditions are expected Saturday, with a slight increase in showers Sunday and Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 9, 2022. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:27 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Data shows toxic 'forever chemicals' detected in Pearl Harbor drinking water two years ago
As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. The newest tool in the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Warning signs posted at Hawaii Island beach after reports of shark bite
Low morale, staff shortages takes toll on EMS services for Oahu community. EMS chief Jim Ireland says on Sunday, 14 out of 22 ambulances were unstaffed over two 12 hour shifts. Red Hill lawsuit expands to include latest reports of 'forever chemicals' detected in drinking water. Updated: 50 minutes ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Red Hill lawsuit expands to include latest reports of 'forever chemicals' detected in drinking water
EMS chief Jim Ireland says on Sunday, 14 out of 22 ambulances were unstaffed over two 12 hour shifts. Filipinos in Hawaii are rediscovering, relearning what it means to be Filipino. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. One in four Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry, and most are from one...
mauinow.com
Is Maui’s landmark Fukushima Store closing for good? Only time will tell, owner says
HAʻIKŪ — Landmark Fukushima Store in Haʻikū was busy with a steady flow of customers at lunchtime Tuesday. Some ordered one hot dog; others got two; one customer got seven. Many said it was their “last Fukushima hot dog.”. The longtime mom-and-pop grocery store...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96
As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. Data shows toxic 'forever chemicals'...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In time for the holidays: Hawaii resident wins big in Vegas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A lucky Hawaii resident is taking home a Vegas jackpot!. And he just won $337,654 at the California Hotel and Casino in Vegas on a progressive Pai Gow Jackpot. Officials from the casino say John is a regular and hit a seven-card straight flush for the win.
Comments / 0