A motorboat driver narrowly misses a Hawaiian scuba diver’s head. The terrifying close encounter happened when scuba diver Chris Lastra was spearfishing off the coast of Honolulu. Lastra’s camera captured the moment a boat almost hits him after a surface check. Luckily, he was not hurt but the boat propeller’s cut through his flipper. Lastra takes full responsibility, admitting he should have placed a dive buoy to alert boaters of his position.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO