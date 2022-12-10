ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay hosts Florida following Point’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Florida Panthers (13-10-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (16-9-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -132, Panthers +113; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Florida Panthers after Brayden Point scored two goals in the Lightning’s 5-2 win against the Nashville Predators.

Tampa Bay has a 5-3-0 record in Atlantic Division play and a 16-9-1 record overall. The Lightning have a 9-4-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Florida is 13-10-4 overall and 4-1-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers have a +six scoring differential, with 94 total goals scored and 88 conceded.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won the previous matchup 3-2 in overtime. Point scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 14 goals and 18 assists for the Lightning. Point has scored seven goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

Carter Verhaeghe has 15 goals and nine assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-3-3, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Anton Lundell: day to day (upper body), Spencer Knight: day to day (illness), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

