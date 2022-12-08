Read full article on original website
Calm by Wellness: A Review for 2023
Can Stress Cause Low Sodium Levels?￼
Sodium, an essential nutrient, helps your body function by maintaining blood pressure and fluid levels, as well as supporting your muscles and nerves. The body regulates sodium — or salt — levels by releasing excess sodium in urine as well as controlling the amount of water that’s released.
5 Causes of Workplace Stress and How To Deal With Them, According To a Ramsey Expert
You might know or have experienced a few causes of workplace stress, but are you familiar with the most widely recognized ones? Stressors left unchecked may begin to show up as physical, mental and/or...
Holiday gifts may come with privacy risks
As shoppers hit the stores to find the best holiday gifts, technology is top of mind for many. Bluetooth speakers, gaming systems, smart TVs, and computers are hot gifts for the holidays.
Holiday Tipping 2022: See How Americans Are Planning To Tip This Season
The holidays are the season of giving -- at least on paper. But a new study from GOBankingRates found that more than one in three people plan to leave their trusted service providers out in the cold...
Is There a Connection Between Glutamine and Cancer?￼
Healthy cells and cancer cells both need glutamine to survive. The simple answer is yes, there appears to be a link between glutamine and cancer. Many cancer cells seem to use glutamine to grow, survive, and multiply — so much so that they can become dependent on it. In...
Can You Prevent Endometriosis?
Endometriosis is not preventable, but there are things you can do to reduce your risk. Endometriosis is a common chronic condition seen in people assigned female at birth. Currently, it is not preventable, but there are some things you can do to reduce your risk factors for this condition. Here...
New Diabetes Guidelines: New Focus on Weight Loss, Sleep, and Continuous Glucose Monitors
The American Diabetes Association has announced new guidelines for how people with diabetes should be treated. This year’s guidance includes stricter recommendations related to medications, new technologies, weight control, and modifiable lifestyle factors like sleep and exercise. The new guidance focuses on the use of new technologies that have...
LASIK: FDA Considers Requiring Warning Patients About Side Effects
The FDA is considering a new policy requiring health providers to warn patients about the potential side effects of getting LASIK. These warnings would include information on the risks of double vision, dry eyes, ongoing pain, and other issues from the surgery. LASIK works by changing the shape of the...
Low-Carb, High-Fat Diet May Help People With Type 2 Diabetes
Researchers say a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet helped study participants with type 2 diabetes lose weight and improve their blood glucose levels. However, they noted the participants had difficulty maintaining this dietary plan at a 3-month follow-up. Experts say it’s important to assess your current eating habits before starting any diet....
What Is a Tracheoesophageal Fistula?
A tracheoesophageal fistula (TEF) occurs when there’s a defective connection between the trachea (windpipe) and esophagus (the tube that connects the throat to the stomach). The condition primarily affects infants. Congenital birth defects typically cause it. Rarely, adults can develop a TEF, usually as a result of cancer treatment, infections, or injuries.
Birth Control Access: Pharmacists Can Write Prescriptions in 20 States
Twenty states in the U.S. allow pharmacists to prescribe hormonal birth control. This can help people gain access to birth control medications without having to see a physician. The FDA is debating allowing birth control to be available OTC. Hormonal birth control has been widely available for decades in the...
How Can You Measure Stress?
Excessive stress is associated with health complications. Are there ways to accurately measure stress levels?. Although stress is a natural and inevitable part of life, many people feel that they’re experiencing excessive stress levels. However, there’s no objective way to define “excessive stress.” Many people find it hard to...
Weight Loss: Doctors Tend to Give Ineffective Advice to People With Obesity
Researchers report that advice on weight loss given to people with obesity by their doctors tends to be vague and not helpful. They say that doctors often just tell people to eat less and exercise more. Experts say specific, individualized approaches to weight loss are the most effective. When doctors...
