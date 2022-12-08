ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Calm by Wellness: A Review for 2023

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Healthline has sole editorial control over this article. Potential uses for the products listed here are not health claims made by the manufacturers. The information in this article is intended to be general in nature. It’s not intended to be a substitute for medical advice from a healthcare professional. Healthline encourages you to make any treatment decisions with your healthcare professional.
Can Stress Cause Low Sodium Levels?￼

Sodium, an essential nutrient, helps your body function by maintaining blood pressure and fluid levels, as well as supporting your muscles and nerves. The body regulates sodium — or salt — levels by releasing excess sodium in urine as well as controlling the amount of water that’s released.
Holiday gifts may come with privacy risks

As shoppers hit the stores to find the best holiday gifts, technology is top of mind for many. Bluetooth speakers, gaming systems, smart TVs, and computers are hot gifts for the holidays.
Is There a Connection Between Glutamine and Cancer?￼

Healthy cells and cancer cells both need glutamine to survive. The simple answer is yes, there appears to be a link between glutamine and cancer. Many cancer cells seem to use glutamine to grow, survive, and multiply — so much so that they can become dependent on it. In...
Can You Prevent Endometriosis?

Endometriosis is not preventable, but there are things you can do to reduce your risk. Endometriosis is a common chronic condition seen in people assigned female at birth. Currently, it is not preventable, but there are some things you can do to reduce your risk factors for this condition. Here...
New Diabetes Guidelines: New Focus on Weight Loss, Sleep, and Continuous Glucose Monitors

The American Diabetes Association has announced new guidelines for how people with diabetes should be treated. This year’s guidance includes stricter recommendations related to medications, new technologies, weight control, and modifiable lifestyle factors like sleep and exercise. The new guidance focuses on the use of new technologies that have...
LASIK: FDA Considers Requiring Warning Patients About Side Effects

The FDA is considering a new policy requiring health providers to warn patients about the potential side effects of getting LASIK. These warnings would include information on the risks of double vision, dry eyes, ongoing pain, and other issues from the surgery. LASIK works by changing the shape of the...
Low-Carb, High-Fat Diet May Help People With Type 2 Diabetes

Researchers say a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet helped study participants with type 2 diabetes lose weight and improve their blood glucose levels. However, they noted the participants had difficulty maintaining this dietary plan at a 3-month follow-up. Experts say it’s important to assess your current eating habits before starting any diet....
What Is a Tracheoesophageal Fistula?

A tracheoesophageal fistula (TEF) occurs when there’s a defective connection between the trachea (windpipe) and esophagus (the tube that connects the throat to the stomach). The condition primarily affects infants. Congenital birth defects typically cause it. Rarely, adults can develop a TEF, usually as a result of cancer treatment, infections, or injuries.
Birth Control Access: Pharmacists Can Write Prescriptions in 20 States

Twenty states in the U.S. allow pharmacists to prescribe hormonal birth control. This can help people gain access to birth control medications without having to see a physician. The FDA is debating allowing birth control to be available OTC. Hormonal birth control has been widely available for decades in the...
How Can You Measure Stress?

Excessive stress is associated with health complications. Are there ways to accurately measure stress levels?. Although stress is a natural and inevitable part of life, many people feel that they’re experiencing excessive stress levels. However, there’s no objective way to define “excessive stress.” Many people find it hard to...

