ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Running down Saturday’s quarterfinal World Cup matches

By Max Weisman
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago
Morocco vs. Portugal, 10 a.m., Fox

Will Cristiano Ronaldo start? That’s the question on the minds of everyone ahead of the first quarterfinal match on Saturday between Ronaldo’s Portugal and Morocco, who are trying to reconquer the Iberian Peninsula after beating Spain in the Round of 16 on penalties. Spain didn’t score a single penalty. Though Morocco had to sweat out their win, Portugal cruised to the quarterfinals on the backs of a 6-1 win over Switzerland that saw 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos net a hat trick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vA4N_0jdyOWEz00
Cristiano Ronaldo
AFP via Getty Images
France vs. England, 2 p.m., Fox

The last of the quarterfinal matches is the big one. England and France are playing each other in the World Cup for the first time since 1982, when England won 3-1. Both are coming off relatively easy Round of 16 wins, with France winning 3-1 over Poland and England beating Senegal 3-0.

Both teams are ranked in the top five of FIFA’s rankings, with France at No. 4 and England fifth. The stars will have to come out for each team if they are to advance — Harry Kane for England and Kylian Mbappe for France.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Morocco makes another World Cup statement despite loss

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Yassine Bounou stretched out his arm with everything he had, desperately trying to get something, anything, in the way of the ball. It was no use. France substitute Randal Kolo Muani had come on only seconds earlier and with his first touch assured the defending champions of a second straight World Cup final, putting an end to Morocco’s proud fight once and for all.
New York Post

Kylian Mbappe drilled World Cup fan in dramatic warm-up mistake

Kylian Mbappé’s worst play of the night happened before the game. While warming up for France’s eventual 2-0 World Cup semifinal win over Morocco, Mbappé accidentally struck a French fan in the face with an errant shot. Mbappé ran over to apologize and check on the fan, who was also being helped by the people around him. There’s no official word on what ended up happening to the man in question, but the series of photographs taken around the incident is certainly dramatic. Previous 1 of 4 Next The injured man is at the center of most of them, surrounded by fans tending to him with...
New York Post

France’s Adrien Rabiot, Dayot Upamecano out for World Cup clash vs. Morocco due to illness

France will be without Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano in its starting 11 against Morocco on Wednesday in its 2022 World Cup semifinal after both players contracted the flu in the game’s leadup. Ibrahima Konaté and Youssouf Fofana will start in their place, with Rabiot staying at the team’s base camp instead of coming to the match. “They had played the other games, Didier [Deschamps] felt the balance was right with them,” assistant coach Guy Stéphan said, per beIN Sport. “Youssouf and Ibou are in a slightly different register, but we have full faith in them.” The French staff reportedly believes that the players picked up the flu from England’s players, per beIN Sport. It’s not known whether the players have been tested for COVID-19. French journalists were reportedly asked to wear masks in the mixed zone after the quarterfinal at the request of England. Even without two regular starters, France still comes in as a heavy favorite against Morocco, which pulled off two straight upsets against Portugal and Spain to make it to the semifinals and is the first African side to do so. The winner will face Argentina in Sunday’s final at 10 a.m. ET.
New York Post

Grant Wahl’s family reveals journalist’s possible cause of death at World Cup

The brother of influential US soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who died while covering the World Cup in Qatar on Friday, says he no longer suspects foul play in his sibling’s death. Grant Wahl, 49, had a “death rattle cough” from a stubborn case of bronchitis shortly before he collapsed while covering Argentina’s quarter-final win against the Netherlands, his brother Eric Wahl said. Eric previously speculated foul play may have been involved since the soccer writer was an outspoken critic of the Qatari government and received death threats after wearing a rainbow shirt to a match. But Tuesday, the brother...
New York Post

Maluma on rooting for ‘friend’ Lionel Messi at World Cup: ‘He deserves it’

Colombian sensation Maluma is repping his South American pride in this year’s World Cup: He’s rooting for Argentina — and, in particular, the team’s captain — all the way. “I’m close to Lionel Messi … We’re friends,” Maluma told Billboard about the 35-year-old soccer superstar, whose team advanced to Sunday’s final with a victory over Croatia on Tuesday. “And he really deserves to win the World Cup. For me, he’s one of the greatest soccer players in the history [of the sport] … And the whole Argentina team, they deserve also taking the World Cup.” Maluma, 28, has no qualms about playing...
New York Post

World Cup security guard dies in stadium fall, family wants answers

John Njau Kibue, a security guard at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, died Tuesday after suffering a fall while working, Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said Wednesday. Kibue, a native of Kenya, according to CNN, was 24 years old. He was transferred to Hamad Medical Hospital’s intensive care unit after being attended to on-site by medical teams. “We regret to inform that, despite the efforts of the medical team, he sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday Dec. 13, after being in the intensive care unit for three days,” the Supreme Committee said in a statement. “His next of kin have been...
New York Post

Lionel Messi: 2022 Final ‘almost certainly’ my last World Cup match

Lionel Messi sounds like a man content to ride off into the sunset, win or lose. In an interview with Guillem Balague of CBS Sports and BBC Radio, Messi acknowledged that Sunday’s 2022 World Cup final, in which Argentina will play either France or Morocco, will “almost certainly” be his last match at a World Cup, and expressed an appreciation for everything that’s brought him to this stage. “I’m enjoying it and for some time, I have been enjoying it in a different way than in the past,” Messi said in Spanish. “Not only with the national side, but in life, too.” This...
New York Post

2022/23 PDC World Darts Championship predictions, picks, and odds

The PDC World Darts Championship is the biggest party in sports, and it gets underway on Thursday afternoon at the Alexandra Palace in London, England. And before you scoff at the notion that a darts tournament could be considered the best atmosphere in all sports, do yourself a favor and spend some time watching highlights from years past on YouTube. The World Darts Championship is basically what would happen if you took all the best bits of March Madness, SEC Football, and Oktoberfest and threw them into a blender. But it’s also serious business. The winner of the 96-player tournament, which features...
Sourcing Journal

Will NBA Stars Hoop in Vegan Leather Sneakers Someday? This CEO Is Betting on it

People can disagree as to whether it’s moral to slaughter cows for the purposes of consuming their flesh. What is not up for debate is that the planet does not have the water to sustain cattle consumption at its current demand for very much longer. It may take years for many to wean themselves off meat, but there may be other ways to de-bovine our consuming selves in the meantime. In other words, if people aren’t ready for the Impossible Whopper or Beyond Burger, maybe they’re ready for the beyond shoe. That’s in the market space attracting brands like Grounded People, the Vancouver-based company...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
110K+
Followers
67K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy