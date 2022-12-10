Read full article on original website
Related
NASA satellite to survey worldwide water from space
Equilibrium is a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Sign up here or in the box below. An international satellite mission is scheduled to blast off from California on Thursday, with the goal of mapping the world’s water resources like never before. The science initiative, led by NASA, will conduct…
KTVZ
Floods kill at least 120 in Kinshasa
More than 120 people have died in the Congolese capital of Kinshasa after torrential rains caused severe flooding in the city, according to a government statement issued Wednesday. The rainfall began on Monday and continued through Tuesday, it said. Severe damage could be seen in video obtained by news agency...
Comments / 0