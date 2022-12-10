ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Girls’ Iolani Classic Championship matchup set

By Alan Hoshida
 4 days ago
The ‘Iolani Girls Classic title game will be South Medford (OR) vs Incarnate Word (MO) on Saturday night with an 8 pm tip-off.

South Medford beat Carondelet, 59-49, to advance to the final. Incarnate Word beat host ‘Iolani 67-34 on their half of the bracket.

Raiders will face the Cougars of Carondelet in the 3rd place game at 3:30 on Saturday. It will not be televised.

The consolation game and championship game will be televised on Spectrum OC16.

