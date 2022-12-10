Letters: Amazing theater right in our own backyard

Amazing! The recent production of ECU’s School of Theatre and Dance, “Bright Star,” was just that — amazing. While I’m at it, the previous production, “Intimate Apparel,” was fantastic. The quality of the acting, singing, dancing, set design, music, sound, lighting and costumes continue to bring down the house with each production. One doesn’t have to travel to a big city for good theater. We’ve got it all right here in our own backyard.

Actually, ECU is a treasure to this entire region. It offers so much to the community for each of us to take advantage of, to participate in, to learn from. The Lifelong Learning Program provides a host of courses during the school year along with wonderful field trips. The music department offers a myriad of free concerts throughout the school year. The Thomas Harriot Voyages of Discovery lecture series showcases excellent speakers from around the country. We are so fortunate to have all this available to us.

Christine Danell-Tepper

Greenville

Food bank says thanks

Ayden Christian Care Center Inc. is very grateful to the Ayden community for its support during this holiday season. The following businesses sponsored food drives on our behalf, resulting in the corresponding approximate values: The Ayden Piggly Wiggly, $770; Tripp’s Tires, $200; and Dog House Tavern, $200. Some of these food drives are ongoing, in addition to other businesses that are collecting throughout the season.

Ayden Christian Care Center and other food pantries could not survive without the generous support of our community and the businesses that enable your generosity. This holiday season is especially dire for our clients who are struggling with higher food and energy prices. Your consideration eases their financial burdens considerably, and we are pleased to distribute food to the glory of God and in honor of your graciousness. Our distribution supports those in need in the Ayden and Grifton communities.

For more information, visit us at facebook.com/Aydenchristiancarecenter/.

May God bless you and yours.

Dennis Levin

Ayden

Levin is the director of Ayden Christian Care Center Inc.