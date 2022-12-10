Reward offered in double murder in Sellwood

It's closing in on two years, and there are still no good leads on a double murder in Sellwood. Can you help...?

A double homicide in the parking lot of the Acropolis Steakhouse, on S.E. Umatilla Street at McLoughlin Boulevard, late on February 27, 2021, has not yet been solved, and "Crime Stoppers" is offering a reward for information which leads to an arrest in the case.

Dispatched at 11:28 p.m. late on that Saturday night, officers responded to the nightclub in the 8300 block of S.E. McLoughlin Boulevard, and found two people with gunshot wounds. Medical personnel treated the victims at the site — but one of them, 39-year-old Williams "Billy" Peters of Portland, died at the scene.

After being rushed to a local hospital, the other victim, 36-year-old Adam David-Lawrence Arrambide, of La Pine, Oregon, received more than 200 units of blood in the course of five hours of surgery, as medical staff attempted to save his life. But he later died.

Investigators believe there are witnesses who have not yet talked PPB Homicide Detectives. Retired Portland Police Officer Henry Groepper, who is Portland Metro Crime Stoppers' Chairman of the Board, told THE BEE, "Saturday, October 30, 2022, Adam Arrambide would have celebrated his 38th birthday with his family, friends, and loved ones; investigators and the victim's families ask that anyone with information about this double murder case to please come forward."

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, which leads to an arrest in this, or any other, unsolved felony crime —and tipsters can remain anonymous. Send a secure and anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers online — www.crimestoppersoforegon.com — and click on the "Submit a Tip" tab at the top of the page.