RTD discontinues two DougCo light rail connectionsHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
See foxes play at Coors Field during the offseasonBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly citiesSara B. HansenDenver, CO
Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s dealDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Van Leeuwen launches new winter ice cream flavorsInna DBoulder, CO
Blue-chip athlete Malachi Coleman changes plans, set to check out Buffaloes
Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman had an official visit lined up with Michigan for this coming weekend. But new Buffaloes' tight ends coach Tim Brewster stopped by the Cornhusker State last week and he has convinced the four-star prospect to visit Boulder instead. "I will be changing my visit...
milehighsports.com
Mark Kundson’s 3 Strikes: The Good, the Bad and the Deion
Strike One: Rick George had to do something big. Actually, something huge. Even if he hired a solid, veteran college football coach – Bronco Mendenhall or Gary Patterson, or even an up and comer like Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, a former Buff – it was going to be hard to sell University of Colorado fans that things could be dramatically different when the Buffaloes took the field again next September. They just endured a miserable 1-11 season. Would they come back for anything that could even possibly feature more of the same?
Oklahoma athlete Morgan Pearson still on board with the Buffs, set to enroll early
After conversations with new Buffaloes linebackers coach Andre' Hart, Ardmore (Okla.) Plainview athlete Morgan Pearson has decided to remain committed to the Buffaloes. He plans to sign a national letter of intent next week, then join the herd as an early enrollee in January. "It has been the longest process...
Deion Sanders has big first weekend in Boulder as CU Buffs coach
It was a full weekend for "Coach Prime" in Boulder. It started with Deion Sanders stealing the show during Tad Boyle and Colorado’s basketball win over Colorado State Thursday and ended with Sanders hopping back on a private jet for his final week as the coach of Jackson State.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Target Taje McCoy Commits to Prime and Colorado
STILLWATER – After years towards the bottom of the Pac-12, it appears Boulder, Colorado, has once again become a Prime landing spot for college football prospects. Putnam City edge rusher, and one of Oklahoma State’s remaining top high school prospects in the 2023 class, Taje McCoy announced via The Oklahoman his commitment to Colorado University and new head coach Deion Sanders.
Colorado Quarterback Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision
Deion Sanders encouraged Colorado's players to "jump in that portal" when first speaking to the team. A quarterback has taken his advice. Maddox Kopp announced Monday that he's putting his name into the transfer portal after his freshman season. "Thank you to Buff Nation for my time in Boulder," Kopp...
Colorado Cornerback Kaylin Moore Will Transfer to Cal
Buffaloes sophomore started 11 games in the 2022 season. Cal TE Champion Johnson transferring to Colorado
kslsports.com
BYU Football Assistant Expected To Follow Ed Lamb At Northern Colorado
PROVO, Utah – Coaches with BYU football ties are expected to join Ed Lamb’s staff at Northern Colorado. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that BYU defensive ends coach Preston Hadley would be the defensive coordinator at UNC. It would be Hadley’s first defensive coordinator title in his football coaching career.
Football World Reacts To Colorado Quarterback's Decision
Deion Sanders told Colorado players during his first team meeting that he would be more than happy to push plenty of them out the door. The Buffaloes' new head coach told the team that he was bringing his own "luggage" and that it was "Louis" as in Louis Vuitton. On...
arkvalleyvoice.com
December 13 Protest of New Oil Tankers Passing Through Colorado and Three Other States
“Stop the Uinta Basin Railway Campaign” organizer Meghann Cranford set up a rally this past Saturday evening involving dozens of Central Colorado residents, calling on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to revoke the permits for the Uinta Basin Railway. On Tuesday, December 13, members of the campaign will deliver a petition to the Department of Agriculture at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 am. MST).
See foxes play at Coors Field during the offseason
A fox in the stands at Coors Field.Photo byColorado Rockies / Twitter. (Denver, Colo) Dinger, you may have some competition for the Rockies mascot role. The Colorado Rockies’ Twitter account posted adorable photos of foxes exploring and playing in the empty off-season stadium.
weather5280.com
Denver weather: Snow is moving into Colorado, when and where it's forecast to hit
The storm system that we've been discussing for the past week remains on track and will deliver snow to Colorado through Tuesday, but for eastern Colorado the biggest impact remains northeast of Denver and the greater metro area. The data has been, in my opinion, remarkably consistent between updates and...
coloradosun.com
Zornio: Why hasn’t the University of Colorado divested from fossil fuels yet?
Shortly after the Thanksgiving holiday, more than 300 students returned to the University of Colorado Boulder campus to attend a peaceful climate march. In their protest, the students and faculty demanded that CU divest from fossil fuels. Unfortunately, since the march, little has been offered to date by university leaders...
Record Number Of Denver Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
csurams.com
Statement on the Passing of Coach Mike Leach
Colorado State Football, and its coaching staff which has been deeply impacted by the life and legacy of coach Mike Leach, joins the football community in mourning the passing of a coaching icon. "Mike Leach was an offensive pioneer who changed the game of football, but more than that, he...
sentinelcolorado.com
Football: 2022 All-Metro League (5A League 7) teams
AURORA | Overland selections as well as those from Denver East, Doherty, Mountain Range, Northglenn and Westminster on the All-Metro League (5A League 7) teams for the 2022 football season:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. 2022 ALL-METRO...
Ice Cube adds Colorado concert to US tour
DENVER — Ice Cube is coming back to Colorado. The hip-hop legend has announced a concert at Denver's Mission Ballroom on Friday, April 21, 2023. Ice Cube will be joined by Westside Boogie and special guests at the show, one day after the famed 4/20 holiday. Tickets for the...
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
Westword
What Will Denver Get From the Park Hill Golf Course Developer Agreement?
The hotly contested debate over what to do with the Park Hill Golf Course will take a key step forward on January 23, when Denver City Council votes on whether to refer a measure to the April ballot that will lift the conservation easement preventing development on the 155-acre property. That item will first be heard today, December 13, in the council's Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
KDVR.com
These cars are most common targets of catalytic converter thefts in Boulder
Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder Police Department to offer prevention kits to the community. Carly Moore reports. These cars are most common targets of catalytic converter …. Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing...
