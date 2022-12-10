ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

milehighsports.com

Mark Kundson’s 3 Strikes: The Good, the Bad and the Deion

Strike One: Rick George had to do something big. Actually, something huge. Even if he hired a solid, veteran college football coach – Bronco Mendenhall or Gary Patterson, or even an up and comer like Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, a former Buff – it was going to be hard to sell University of Colorado fans that things could be dramatically different when the Buffaloes took the field again next September. They just endured a miserable 1-11 season. Would they come back for anything that could even possibly feature more of the same?
BOULDER, CO
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Target Taje McCoy Commits to Prime and Colorado

STILLWATER – After years towards the bottom of the Pac-12, it appears Boulder, Colorado, has once again become a Prime landing spot for college football prospects. Putnam City edge rusher, and one of Oklahoma State’s remaining top high school prospects in the 2023 class, Taje McCoy announced via The Oklahoman his commitment to Colorado University and new head coach Deion Sanders.
STILLWATER, OK
The Spun

Colorado Quarterback Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Deion Sanders encouraged Colorado's players to "jump in that portal" when first speaking to the team. A quarterback has taken his advice. Maddox Kopp announced Monday that he's putting his name into the transfer portal after his freshman season. "Thank you to Buff Nation for my time in Boulder," Kopp...
BOULDER, CO
kslsports.com

BYU Football Assistant Expected To Follow Ed Lamb At Northern Colorado

PROVO, Utah – Coaches with BYU football ties are expected to join Ed Lamb’s staff at Northern Colorado. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that BYU defensive ends coach Preston Hadley would be the defensive coordinator at UNC. It would be Hadley’s first defensive coordinator title in his football coaching career.
PROVO, UT
arkvalleyvoice.com

December 13 Protest of New Oil Tankers Passing Through Colorado and Three Other States

“Stop the Uinta Basin Railway Campaign” organizer Meghann Cranford set up a rally this past Saturday evening involving dozens of Central Colorado residents, calling on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to revoke the permits for the Uinta Basin Railway. On Tuesday, December 13, members of the campaign will deliver a petition to the Department of Agriculture at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 am. MST).
COLORADO STATE
Brittany Anas

See foxes play at Coors Field during the offseason

A fox in the stands at Coors Field.Photo byColorado Rockies / Twitter. (Denver, Colo) Dinger, you may have some competition for the Rockies mascot role. The Colorado Rockies’ Twitter account posted adorable photos of foxes exploring and playing in the empty off-season stadium.
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

Zornio: Why hasn’t the University of Colorado divested from fossil fuels yet?

Shortly after the Thanksgiving holiday, more than 300 students returned to the University of Colorado Boulder campus to attend a peaceful climate march. In their protest, the students and faculty demanded that CU divest from fossil fuels. Unfortunately, since the march, little has been offered to date by university leaders...
BOULDER, CO
csurams.com

Statement on the Passing of Coach Mike Leach

Colorado State Football, and its coaching staff which has been deeply impacted by the life and legacy of coach Mike Leach, joins the football community in mourning the passing of a coaching icon. "Mike Leach was an offensive pioneer who changed the game of football, but more than that, he...
FORT COLLINS, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Football: 2022 All-Metro League (5A League 7) teams

AURORA | Overland selections as well as those from Denver East, Doherty, Mountain Range, Northglenn and Westminster on the All-Metro League (5A League 7) teams for the 2022 football season:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. 2022 ALL-METRO...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Ice Cube adds Colorado concert to US tour

DENVER — Ice Cube is coming back to Colorado. The hip-hop legend has announced a concert at Denver's Mission Ballroom on Friday, April 21, 2023. Ice Cube will be joined by Westside Boogie and special guests at the show, one day after the famed 4/20 holiday. Tickets for the...
DENVER, CO
Westword

What Will Denver Get From the Park Hill Golf Course Developer Agreement?

The hotly contested debate over what to do with the Park Hill Golf Course will take a key step forward on January 23, when Denver City Council votes on whether to refer a measure to the April ballot that will lift the conservation easement preventing development on the 155-acre property. That item will first be heard today, December 13, in the council's Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

These cars are most common targets of catalytic converter thefts in Boulder

Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder Police Department to offer prevention kits to the community. Carly Moore reports. These cars are most common targets of catalytic converter …. Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing...
BOULDER, CO

