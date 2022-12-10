ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago Metra schedule changing for 4 lines, including Heritage Corridor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Metra riders may see changes Monday, as Metra upgrades service on four lines. Metra is adding more trains to the Milwaukee District North, Milwaukee District West and North Central Service lines. The added trains will increase service during midday, rush hour and the late evening hours.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago Plan Commission endorses Bally's casino plan

CHICAGO -- The city's planning agency Monday approved zoning for the proposed Bally's casino at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street, a step in the $1.7 billion project's journey through government approvals. The approval came despite a last-minute objection from a key alderperson. The Chicago Plan Commission endorsed the Bally's proposal...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shootings: 25 shot, 6 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least six people were killed and 19 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening. Gunfire broke out outside a Belmont Cragin bar early Sunday, killing three people and wounding a woman, Chicago police said. A fight inside the bar spilled onto the street outside around 2:30 a.m. near Central Avenue and School Street, Police Commander Joseph Brennan told reporters Sunday morning. Someone opened fire in the 5500 block of West School and struck two men and two women, he said. The shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV and has not been arrested, Brennan said. The men, 50 and 26, were shot in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A woman, 24, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. Another woman, 25, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot to her head.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Northbrook man celebrates 106th birthday

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- We want to wish a very happy birthday to a Northbrook gentlemen. Friends and family threw him a birthday bash to celebrate his special day. Staff and residents at Brookdale Senior Living say he makes them smile every day.
NORTHBROOK, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Jury awards Chicago police whistleblower nearly $1M

CHICAGO -- A Cook County jury on Tuesday awarded nearly $1 million to a Chicago police detective who alleged he was demoted after pushing back when superiors pressed him to alter reports to cover for a fellow officer who shot an unarmed man. Sgt. Isaac Lambert, who took the stand...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy