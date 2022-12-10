Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve is closed for the holiday seasonJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Never Underestimate the Kindness of StrangersSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
Cookies with a Cop! at Orland Square on 12/15Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago Metra schedule changing for 4 lines, including Heritage Corridor
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Metra riders may see changes Monday, as Metra upgrades service on four lines. Metra is adding more trains to the Milwaukee District North, Milwaukee District West and North Central Service lines. The added trains will increase service during midday, rush hour and the late evening hours.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago Plan Commission endorses Bally's casino plan
CHICAGO -- The city's planning agency Monday approved zoning for the proposed Bally's casino at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street, a step in the $1.7 billion project's journey through government approvals. The approval came despite a last-minute objection from a key alderperson. The Chicago Plan Commission endorsed the Bally's proposal...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago City Council aldermen expected to pass nearly $1B spending bill for CTA Red Line extension
CHICAGO -- Chicago City Council aldermen are expected to pass a nearly $1 billion spending bill Wednesday to extend the CTA Red Line. The mass transit dream decades in the making also took a giant step closer to becoming a Chicago reality on Monday. In five different votes during a...
ABC7 Chicago
Nyasia Jennings missing: 15-year-old girl found dead in Holiday Inn hotel room, Evanston police say
EVANSTON, Ill. -- A 15-year-old girl was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston over the weekend, police said. Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was discovered after Evanston police and fire crews were called to a sixth-floor hotel room at a Holiday Inn in the 1500-block of Sherman Avenue on Saturday morning, according to Evanston police.
ABC7 Chicago
Former gang member, shooting survivor hosts toy giveaway in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pete Keller is feeling festive, and it's not just because it's the holiday season. "We have moved up, we have upgraded and expanded to a bigger location," Keller said. Keller has a new space for ULON, which stands for "United Legion, One Nation." It's an organization he...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shootings: 25 shot, 6 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say
CHICAGO -- At least six people were killed and 19 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening. Gunfire broke out outside a Belmont Cragin bar early Sunday, killing three people and wounding a woman, Chicago police said. A fight inside the bar spilled onto the street outside around 2:30 a.m. near Central Avenue and School Street, Police Commander Joseph Brennan told reporters Sunday morning. Someone opened fire in the 5500 block of West School and struck two men and two women, he said. The shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV and has not been arrested, Brennan said. The men, 50 and 26, were shot in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A woman, 24, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. Another woman, 25, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot to her head.
ABC7 Chicago
Friends, family say goodbye to security guard killed at River Oaks Mall
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Family and friends said goodbye to a mall security guard who was killed on the job. Norman Thomas was a U.S. Army veteran. He was working at River Oaks mall when he was shot and killed in an armed robbery last month. Mourners gathered...
ABC7 Chicago
Northbrook man celebrates 106th birthday
NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- We want to wish a very happy birthday to a Northbrook gentlemen. Friends and family threw him a birthday bash to celebrate his special day. Staff and residents at Brookdale Senior Living say he makes them smile every day.
ABC7 Chicago
Jury awards Chicago police whistleblower nearly $1M
CHICAGO -- A Cook County jury on Tuesday awarded nearly $1 million to a Chicago police detective who alleged he was demoted after pushing back when superiors pressed him to alter reports to cover for a fellow officer who shot an unarmed man. Sgt. Isaac Lambert, who took the stand...
ABC7 Chicago
Ald. Sigcho-Lopez calls for hearings on CPD officer suspended over ties to the Proud Boys
CHICAGO -- Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez on Tuesday pushed for City Council hearings to scrutinize the Chicago Police Department's probe of an officer who was suspended after being linked to the Proud Boys - a move that sparked a political firestorm and calls for the cop's dismissal. Sigcho-Lopez (25th) joined Inspector...
ABC7 Chicago
'I don't know if you have a soul': Wicked Town killer gets 50 years in prison for murdering 7
CHICAGO -- Before Tuesday's sentencing hearing for the man known as the "most ruthless shooter" in the murderous Wicked Town street gang, prosecutors told the judge that Darius Murphy "may be the most violent, dangerous and depraved defendant" to appear before him. When the time finally came for U.S. District...
