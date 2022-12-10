Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
CloudChain (CLDC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec. 8, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CloudChain (CLDC) on December 8, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CLDC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Laying the foundation for an interoperable, distributed web, CloudChain (CLDC)...
NEWSBTC
YES WORLD Token continues to hit boundaries, Utility Services are now available in 80 Countries
Singapore, – Leading blockchain based climate tech startup, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, launches Utility services portal that supports thousands of merchants in over 80 countries worldwide. YES WORLD announced today to the global community members that YES WORLD Token is getting adoption worldwide and thousands of new holders of YES WORLD Token are seen every single day.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Presale Generate Huge Interest Among Crypto Enthusiasts Providing Strong Competition To Polygon And Litecoin
The core of blockchain technology is a decentralised digital ledger that can be used to store and transfer many types of data. Transactions related to cryptocurrencies, NFT ownership, and smart contracts, including DeFi, can be recorded using blockchain technology. Blockchain is different from any other database because it is not...
NEWSBTC
The Three Cryptocurrencies Most Traders Have Put Their Hopes On Are Cardano, Flow, And Big Eyes Coin
By logic, it is not wise to settle all your time and funds into one asset, because it might turn out badly as it is too risky, compared to the reverse case. The reverse is when you spread yourself across more than one asset, and sometimes going for three is an advisable number to consider rather than one.
NEWSBTC
Here’s Why Ripple And Huobi Holders Should Consider Switching To Big Eyes Coin
Cryptocurrencies are no longer a fringe element of the financial services industry as was the case until a few years ago. If you are new to cryptocurrencies and are wondering how to select the best options for your portfolio, the ideal strategy is through simple research. Just draw a list...
NEWSBTC
FUD Intensifies: Can Binance Survive Or Is This The End?
Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume, has been the target of massive FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt, for the uninitiated) over the last couple of days. After FTX collapsed, users in the space began to question if exchanges actually held enough in their reserves to honor all customers. Given what happened to FTX, is it possible for Binance to come out of this unscathed?
NEWSBTC
The Three Cryptocurrencies Set To Be More Than Just Big Players In The Crypto Market Are Tron, Decred, And Big Eyes Coin
The signs are here! Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and the other two cryptos below are turning out big players in the crypto market!. Tron (TRX) is an ambitious crypto project that aims to become the host of a global system for cost-effective digital entertainment and content sharing. Over the last couple of years, Tron (TRX) has reached some quality agreements with some relevant companies including the electronics giant, Samsung.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Supply Reclaims ATH, Return Of Conviction?
Data shows the Bitcoin long-term holder supply has climbed back up and set a new all-time high, suggesting that conviction may be returning in the market. Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Supply Recovers From FTX Panic Selling. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, BTC long-term holders now hold around 72.3%...
NEWSBTC
Cardano Sees A Spike In On-Chain Activity, Should You Buy ADA Now?
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano (ADA) founder, has explained how the cryptocurrency’s future privacy protocol (Midnight) would work within their ecosystem. In a recent YouTube interview, he claimed that the planned integration would help establish a confidentiality network of smart contracts. According to him, Midnight aims to resolve the paradoxical issue of having privacy and disclosure of a protocol’s rules simultaneously.
NEWSBTC
Bullish Divergences On Ethereum Chart, What’s Incoming?
The Ethereum price is trading laterally on its daily chart. The coin has moved south by 1.8% in that timeframe. Both the bulls and bears are trying to take over the market as the altcoin remains within a congested price zone. If the altcoin price is rejected at higher levels, the chance of a reversal might increase.
NEWSBTC
PancakeSwap (CAKE) Slides Below Range, Is This An Entry Point For Buyers?
PancakeSwap (CAKE) has been trading against the broad market, especially when major market movers have rallied. The coin has lost 0.8% over the last 24 hours and still depicts no decisive price action on the chart. Despite the CPI data release, the coin has remained unaffected by that development. CAKE traders are still wary of the asset’s next price movement.
NEWSBTC
Affyn Introduces Limited-Edition Singapore ‘Land NFTs’ for Its NEXUS World Metaverse
Following the resounding success of its Generation Zero “Buddies” NFT sale earlier this year, Singapore-based blockchain startup Affyn has rolled out the first “Land NFTs” for its metaverse game NEXUS World. Singapore becomes the first virtual city set to join the NEXUS World, with many more...
NEWSBTC
Why The GBTC Discount Could Lead To A Bitcoin Sell-Off
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) remains the largest bitcoin trust in the world with billions of dollars worth of BTC, but in the last year, the trust has had a hard time keeping up with the market. The result of this has been a large premium that has continued to widen through the bear market. Currently, the GBTC is trading at a record-high premium, which has sparked speculations of a potential BTC sell-off in the pipeline.
NEWSBTC
Rocketize Could Be A Better Purchase than Cardano and Avalance As Crypto Investors Turn To Its Presale
Rocketize (JATO) could be the best presale token to buy, as all indications show it could be a bargain when it launches on major crypto exchanges. The majority of crypto enthusiasts have resulted in trying out new projects after their experience thus far in the current year’s market. They...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Active Addresses At Highest Since May 2021, Good News For ETH?
On-chain data shows the Ethereum daily active addresses metric is now at the highest level since May 2021, a sign that could be positive for the latest rally above $1,300. 637,000 Unique Ethereum Addresses Have Been Showing Daily Activity Recently. According to data from on-chain analytics firm Santiment, ETH is...
NEWSBTC
What Ethereum’s Rejection At $1,350 Says About The Cryptocurrency
Ethereum saw an increase in its price on Tuesday along with the rest of the crypto market following the positive CPI data release. The jump in price saw Ethereum finally beat the $1,300 price point after hovering around $1,200 coming out of the weekend. However, the digital asset had met significant resistance at the $1,350 price level, which could end up being a bearish development for the cryptocurrency.
NEWSBTC
Investors Consider Hex Coin (HEX) and TerraClassicUSD token (USTC) As Bad Investment As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Announces 100% Bonus On Investment.
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is projected to outperform established coins such as Hex Coin (HEX) and TerraClassicUSD token (USTC) which is excellent news for investors. Since Hex Coin (HEX) and TerraClassicUSD token (USTC) have disappointed investors following the bear market, investors are searching for the next significant token to invest in and capitalize on the expected bullish trend.
NEWSBTC
Analysts Predict $wBTC Token to Shoot Higher With its Recent $1M Seed Raised Within a Few Weeks
The wBTC Chain network protocol is making waves in the cryptocurrency industry, having raised over $1 million in its first seed round. This feat is worth celebrating, as the platform believes that Web3 is designed for everyone. While many are still wrapping their heads around this, the platform has unveiled...
Comments / 0