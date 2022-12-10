People can disagree as to whether it’s moral to slaughter cows for the purposes of consuming their flesh. What is not up for debate is that the planet does not have the water to sustain cattle consumption at its current demand for very much longer. It may take years for many to wean themselves off meat, but there may be other ways to de-bovine our consuming selves in the meantime. In other words, if people aren’t ready for the Impossible Whopper or Beyond Burger, maybe they’re ready for the beyond shoe. That’s in the market space attracting brands like Grounded People, the Vancouver-based company...

19 MINUTES AGO