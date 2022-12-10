Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
1978 Missing Person From Toronto May Be New York John DoeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New York City, NY
Identical Twins Split at Birth By an Adoption Agency Accidentally Found Each Other Six Decades LaterJessey AnthonyNew York City, NY
Related
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Assists in four straight games
Carlson produced an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks. Carlson has racked up five assists over his last four games. It didn't take him long to get a helper Tuesday, setting up Alex Ovechkin's goal just 24 seconds into the game. For the year, Carlson has eight tallies, 11 helpers, 88 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 29 hits and a minus-6 rating through 25 contests as he remains one of the higher-scoring blueliners in the league.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Moved off top line
Bailey was placed on the second line during practice Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. This move may have just as much to do with finding the best winger to play with Mathew Barzal as it does the play of Bailey. That being said, Bailey's play hasn't been anything to write home about. He only has four goals and nine points in 25 games this season and hasn't scored in eight games. Bailey will get a chance to break that streak on Tuesday versus the Bruins.
CBS Sports
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Falls to Golden Knights
Hellebuyck stopped 27 of 32 shots in a 6-5 loss to Vegas on Tuesday. Hellebuyck allowed two power-play goals in the third period, which put Vegas ahead 5-4. William Karlsson padded the lead to 6-4 with his marker on an empty net at 18:36, but Mark Scheifele scored at 19:58 to bring the Jets back within one. That created an odd case of an empty-netter also being the game-winning goal. Hellebuyck dropped to 14-7-1 with a 2.45 GAA and .926 save percentage in 22 games this season. He's surrendered nine goals on 67 shots over his last two games.
CBS Sports
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
CBS Sports
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Registers pair of helpers in win
Schmaltz produced two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers. Schmaltz set up Clayton Keller's second-period tally and helped out again on his linemate's game-winning goal with 23 seconds left in overtime. This was Schmaltz's second multi-point effort of the campaign. He's at four goals, three assists, 23 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 11 outings while serving as a top-six forward and power-play option, though he's yet to produce any points with the man advantage.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Keeps helping teammates
Kucherov was credited with three assists during a 6-2 victory over the visiting Kraken on Tuesday. Kucherov, who has compiled 13 helpers in his past nine appearances, dished out a trio of assists for the fourth time in 28 games this season. The 29-year-old right winger paces the Lightning with 31 assists and 42 points this season. Kucherov, who has earned at least one helper in four straight outings, contributed two shots and one hit Tuesday. He also earned a plus-2 rating but remains a minus-1 for the season.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Racking up involvement
Backstrom (hip) is now traveling with the Capitals and ramping up his involvement in practices, but he remains without a timetable for his return to action, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. This is certainly encouraging news for Backstrom, who has yet to play this season after undergoing left hip...
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Still out Tuesday
Atkinson (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Atkinson has been considered day-to-day for most of December, but the Flyers are still awaiting his season debut.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Vince Velasquez: Deal becomes official
Velasquez's signing of a one-year, $3.15 million contract with the Pirates was formally announced by the team Tuesday. Velasquez operated in a swingman role for the White Sox last season but will open 2023 in the Pirates' rotation. As far as his fantasy outlook for next season, Velasquez is likely best left to NL-only leagues.
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit with two 10-second violations vs. Warriors, but call needs to be more consistent
Giannis Antetokounmpo has reverted back to his paint-drying free-throw routine this season, and it cost him two more 10-second violations against the Warriors on Tuesday. Both came in the third quarter with Milwaukee in the midst of opening up a big lead. You can count for yourself along with that...
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Quiet again Tuesday
Gordon ended with 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 victory over the Suns. Gordon failed to score more than 15 points for the seventh consecutive game, continuing what has been a subpar season thus far. His name has been thrown around in trade rumors of late, something that seems to happen every season. The Rockets may be better off parting ways with him, if only to afford more playing time for some of their young pieces such as Tari Eason and TyTy Washington.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Won't play Tuesday
Krejci (lower body) will sit out Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports. Krejci is being held out for a second straight contest as a precautionary measure after taking part in the morning skate. His next opportunity to play will be Thursday's tilt with Los Angeles. Pavel Zacha is expected to center the second line again in Krejci's absence.
CBS Sports
Suns' Dario Saric: Returns to bench Tuesday
Saric isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Rockets. Landry Shamet will replace Dario Saric in the starting five Tuesday. Saric posted five points, three rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes during his third start of the season Sunday.
Comments / 0