Column: Men's struggles for purpose affecting women, too

“Are Men Necessary?”

That was the title of a 2005 book by Maureen Dowd, the red-headed liberal writer at The New York Times.

Her combination of science, satire and sarcasm looked at the battle of the sexes from dating to wage differentials.

A couple of nuggets caught my eye. The male “Y” chromosome has been shedding DNA for millions of years compared to the larger female “X” chromosome. Scientists told Dowd that in 100,000 to 10 million years males will cease to exist, taking Maxim Magazine and March Madness with them.

The zenith of male irrelevance may have evolved in the hapless male green spoonworm, who is 200,000 times smaller than the female. This poor fellow is consigned to spend his entire, wretched life inhabiting the larger female’s genitourinary tract. His life’s work is to fertilize her eggs.

His conjugal duties completed, the little guy is emulsified by his host’s powerful digestive juices and fed to his own children. Talk about sacrificial leadership.

American male homo sapiens may not be headed the way of the spoonworm, but some guys are rushing the process.

If you are a casual consumer of business news, you may know that total unemployment recently hit an all-time low of 3.5 percent. Buried in the report was the fact that labor force participation languished at 62.3 percent. This statistic applies to adults aged 25 to 54 who are working or seeking jobs. It eliminates students at the young end and those fortunate enough to retire early at the older end. The three decades between are prime working years.

This means that three of every eight adults neither have jobs or are looking for one. Millions of them are men.

An acquaintance notes a 50-year-old relative possessing neither a car nor a valid license to drive one to work, so he does not. A peer tells me his twentyish son still lives with him and has no driver’s license either. The young man works intermittently, pushing a skateboard into town when he does.

Sixty years ago 97 percent of men in this group were working or looking for a job. With more women headed into the labor pool, there is a diminished need for men to provide for their families. Forty percent of women earn more than the average man, triple the rate in 1979. The number of households with a female breadwinner has quadrupled over the same time.

This is a great success, but when it happens so fast, it is difficult for men to adjust, according to Richard Reeves, a senior fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution. He describes the problems in his book, “Of Boys and Men.”

The world of work is moving away from the “brawny” jobs that require a strong back and a willing spirit. Think coal miner, autoworker, steel mill employee or farm hand. Jobs now require verbal and written skills, in occupations like teaching, social work, psychology, medicine and nursing. Reeve calls these the “HEAL” jobs: health, education, administration and literacy. Women dominate these fields.

“We haven’t given a new, positive vision for men in this new world of gender equality,” he said. Our failure to do so “is one of the root causes of some of the problems we now see men and boys having.”

You see the problems everywhere.

Half of our students are male, yet boys see few male teachers. When I arrived in Elizabeth City in 1978, 40 percent of elementary and middle school teachers were men. Now it is 10 percent.

Young, disengaged, uncommitted men commit most of the gun violence in our nation. Many of these incidents end up as “police suicides” where the perpetrator kills himself or provokes police to do so.

Deaths of despair — from suicide, drug overdoses and alcoholism — are up 50 percent in 20 years among men.

This makes life difficult for women who are working and caring for families while men struggle.

Reeves said it is clear that women are picking up the slack left by the struggles of men. If we can’t fix this problem, “you just end up with a world where women are having to do more and more and men are struggling to do anything at all.”

